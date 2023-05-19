Sen. Tim Scott

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) speaks at the Lincoln Dinner, hosted by the Republican Party of Polk County, Iowa, in West Des Moines in February.  

 KC McGinnis/Washington Post

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is launching a $6 million advertising buy set to begin next week, according to a senior Scott official, marking a sizable investment as he is expected to formally enter the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The Scott ad buy, which would be the largest single ad buy from a presidential candidate so far this cycle, according to the Scott official, includes $5.5 million in broadcast television, cable, radio and satellite. Those ads will begin Wednesday and run in Iowa and New Hampshire through the first GOP debate, which is scheduled for August. The Scott team is also planning a digital ad campaign during that time. The Scott official spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview campaign plans.