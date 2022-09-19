All winners confirmed on day one of primary recounts

CONCORD — The first six recounts from last week’s state primary election failed to change any outcomes Monday.
Nine of the 10 requested recounts are in primaries for state representative. The 10th is in the Republican primary for Belknap County sheriff.
After volunteers counted ballots by hand for more than six hours, the six House candidates who won last Tuesday had their victories confirmed.
State election officials intend to wrap up the recounts Tuesday, as they face a deadline to get general election ballots in the mail to overseas voters.
“We’ve got until Saturday to get that done, so we’re on the clock now,” Secretary of State David Scanlan said.
In the closest of the 10 races, 10-term state Rep. Bonnie Ham, R-North Woodstock, held on to the two-vote victory she had on primary day. After the recount, her victory margin actually grew to four votes as she picked up one additional vote, and her opponent, challenger Paul Schirduan of Lincoln, lost one vote.
The recounts Monday included one of the biggest House primary upsets, in which Democratic activist Robin Vogt unseated 13-term Rep. Jackie Cali-Pitts in the district that includes Newington and Portsmouth Ward 1. Both live in Portsmouth. Vogt beat Cali-Pitts by nine votes last Tuesday, and the recount didn’t change that margin.
“I wanted to go through this so I could look at the process,” Cali-Pitts said. “I’m glad it was right on target across the board because I think that builds trust into the system.”
Cali-Pitts condemned the Republican-led Legislature for passing a law that beginning in 2023 will require newly registered voters without identification to turn in paperwork confirming their residency or those ballots will be tossed out.
“This was a piece of legislation in search of a problem,” Cali-Pitts said. “I don’t think there is any voter corruption in New Hampshire.”
Vogt, co-chair of Progressives N.H., was one of several liberal activists who challenged more centrist House Democrats such as Cali-Pitts.
“It’s official! We are onto the general election in Portsmouth Ward 1 and Newington. My best to Rep. Cali-Pitts on a well-run race,” Vogt said. “Now, we knock doors and elect Dems up and down the ballot this November on the Seacoast. The work begins now, so let’s go!”
Scanlan said lawmakers decided a few years ago to make it harder for those who lose House races to request a recount.
The current law does not allow a House seat recount unless the difference between the winning and losing candidates is fewer than 10 votes or 1.5% of all ballots cast in that race.
“Things went pretty much the way we expected,” Scanlan said.
The biggest shift in votes was in Durham, where seven-term Democratic Rep. Timothy Horrigan won after the recount by four votes over Peyton McManus. Horrigan lost five votes in the recount and McManus lost one.
In the other recounts Monday:
• Hillsborough County District 10 (Manchester Ward 9) Democratic primary: Challenger Candace Moulton edged state Rep. Joshua Query by five votes after the recount, 211-206; the primary night count was 210-206 for Moulton.
• Belknap County District 2 (Meredith), Republican primary: Cindy Croteau-Miller defeated Lisa Smart, 555-531, the same result after the recount as the primary totals.