All winners confirmed on day one of primary recounts
Secretary of State David Scanlan, rear right, oversees recount of ballots in a state representative race. Portsmouth Democratic challenger, left, defeated 13-term State Rep. Jackie Cali-Pitts, third from left, by nine votes.

This recount didn't change any of the vote totals.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — The first six recounts from last week’s state primary election failed to change any outcomes Monday.

Nine of the 10 requested recounts are in primaries for state representative. The 10th is in the Republican primary for Belknap County sheriff.