James Roesner became the first openly transgender man to be elected to state legislature following Election Day on Nov. 8 according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund, an organization dedicated to increasing the number of out LGBTQ+ community members in office.

Roesener, 26, was elected representative of New Hampshire’s 22nd State House District, Merrimack Ward 8. According to his bio on the site, Roesener lives in Concord, New Hampshire with his wife and cat.