James Roesner became the first openly transgender man to be elected to state legislature following Election Day on Nov. 8 according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund, an organization dedicated to increasing the number of out LGBTQ+ community members in office.
Roesener, 26, was elected representative of New Hampshire’s 22nd State House District, Merrimack Ward 8. According to his bio on the site, Roesener lives in Concord, New Hampshire with his wife and cat.
Roesener initially chose to run for office following a “parental rights” bill that was introduced in the House that would have required schools to notify parents of their children’s developments, which would include their gender identity and gender expression, the Associated Press reported.
Though the bill didn’t pass, it was just by a slim margin, and Roesener said, “I don’t really see that as a fight that’s over,” the AP reported.
“We need a leadership that is invested in defending the freedom all people by taking away barriers to shelter, education, healthcare, voting, and other basic necessities for a quality life,” Roesner stated in his bio.
“I will be supporting legislation that promotes the wellbeing of all by defending our right to safety, security, and self-determination, regardless of age, race, immigration status, occupation, income, gender identity, sexual orientation, health, or ability,” he added.
Roesener is part of what the LGBTQ Victory Fund is calling a “rainbow wave” of LGBTQ individuals taking office, with at least 340 out LGBTQ candidates winning their races so far.
Massachusetts’ new governor, Maura Healey, is also part of that rainbow wave.
Democrat Healey, 51, is the first openly lesbian person to be elected governor in U.S. history. She is also the commonwealth’s first female governor, and expected to continue advocating for women’s rights, economic development in marginalized communities, invest in climate-resilient infrastructure and transportation and more.
“Tonight, I want to say something to every little girl and every young LGBTQ person out there: I hope tonight shows you that you can be whatever, whoever you want to be,” Healey said at the Democrats’ election night party in downtown Boston Tuesday night.