An 18-year-old from Amherst is one of the youngest people to be elected to the New Hampshire House of Representatives.
Tony Labranche was among three Democrats who won state representative seats for Hillsborough County District 22 in Amherst on Tuesday.
“Proud to represent the LGBTQ community at the State House and proud to be the first openly gay man to be elected in Amherst,” Labranche said in a statement. “We did it. Our movement of compassion and love has won! Thank you Amherst for giving me the amazing privilege and honor to represent you in the State House.”
The recent Souhegan High School graduate also is the youngest member of the 38-member New Hampshire delegation to the Democratic National Convention.
Labranche received 3,641 votes alongside fellow winners Megan Murray and Daniel Veilleux. They defeated Republican challengers Peter Hansen, Danielle Pray and Pamela Coughlin.
Labranche grew up in Nashua and moved to Amherst about six years ago. The local teen was diagnosed with colon cancer at 10.
He said he knew from that moment on that he wanted to do something with his life that would help the community.
He is currently the treasurer of the Amherst Town Democratic Committee and previously ran unsuccessfully for the Souhegan Cooperative School Board. Labranche is a member of the Rights and Democracy movement and a volunteer for FairVote.
In neighboring Bedford, 18-year-old Dan Dong also ran for a seat in the state Legislature. Dong, a recent Bedford High School graduate, received 5,717 votes in a losing bid for a spot as state representative for Hillsborough County District 7.