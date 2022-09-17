David Clements listens to his wife

David Clements listens to his wife Erin Clements make a presentation of election vulnerabilities in Alamogordo.  

NELIGH, Nebraska - One recent still summer night in this tiny city on the Nebraska prairie, more than 60 people showed up at a senior citizens center to hear attorney David Clements warn of an epidemic of purported election fraud.

For two hours, Clements - who has the rumpled look of an academic, though he lost his business school professor's job last fall for refusing to wear a mask in class - spoke of breached voting machines, voter roll manipulation and ballot stuffing that he falsely claims cost former president Donald Trump victory in 2020. The audience, which included a local minister, a bank teller and farmers in their overalls, gasped in horror or whispered "wow" with each new claim.