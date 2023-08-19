CONCORD — Most New Hampshire analysts have concluded that former President Donald Trump will dominate the first presidential debate on Wednesday night, even if he is not on the Milwaukee stage.
Most signs point to Trump skipping this meeting with seven of his best-known GOP rivals.
For months, Trump has telegraphed that he would skip the event, given that he already holds a huge lead in both national and early state polls.
Several news outlets reported late Friday that Trump has decided not to attend the debate, which will be broadcast exclusively on Fox News, and instead will do an interview at the same time with Tucker Carlson, whom Fox fired several months ago (See related story, A8).
“Trump is the elephant who is not in the room, but you aren’t going to be able to get away from the reality that he could still dominate the discourse,” said Andy Smith, director of the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.
On Friday afternoon, former Miami Mayor Frances Suarez declared he was the ninth candidate to meet the debate standard, getting at least 1% in three national polls and raising money from 40,000 donors.
Officials with the sponsoring Republican National Committee said Suarez had yet to prove he was eligible.
Some do not believe Trump’s decision to boycott the event automatically will help him going forward.
“I do believe the opportunity for these candidates exists to have Donald Trump viewed negatively by skipping the debate,” said Mike Dennehy, a Republican strategist and past political director for the late Sen. John McCain’s two winning New Hampshire primary campaigns.
Dennehy knows all about that phenomenon.
In late October 1999, George W. Bush, like Trump the runaway presidential front-runner, skipped the first GOP debate at Dartmouth College. He chose to go to Texas A&M University, where former first lady Laura Bush received an award.
“This was the beginning of the end for Bush here,” Dennehy said, recalling it set the stage for McCain’s runaway win three months later.
Pat Griffin, Bush’s leading GOP insider in New Hampshire at the time, remembered it all too well.
“We were accused of running an imperial campaign. It fed into that narrative, which wasn’t true, but in politics that rarely matters,” Griffin said.
Despite that embarrassing 2000 loss, Bush routed McCain three weeks later in South Carolina and coasted to his first nomination.
Trump still could surprise
Griffin believes despite the latest media reporting that Trump could still show up.
“You know he cannot stand to be off that stage; he wants to be on it. He feels, ‘Nobody does it better than me. Let me get up there with them and end this thing,’” Griffin said.
Another option, Griffin said, would be for Trump to steal the media headlines by choosing Wednesday as the day to appear in Atlanta to face his fourth criminal indictment. He is accused of trying to illegally intimidate officials to force them to change the 2020 result in that state.
Prosecutors have allowed Trump and the other 18 defendants to set their own timetables for showing up in court.
“The sad fact for the rest of them is that Trump controls all the controls,” Griffin said
Many will be watching this debate to see whether these candidates take a hard line and try to make the case that Trump is too damaged a political figure to beat President Joe Biden.
“Donald Trump’s supporters; they aren’t going anywhere. You have to get those moderate Republicans, people who have had it with Donald Trump and are looking for another choice,” said Josh McElveen, a former WMUR-TV news director who moderated many presidential debates.
“They have to show a minimum of separation from him, so many of them have been so timid, so weak when it comes to him, and it’s not helping them one bit.”
Dennehy said candidates need to use this debate to broaden their appeal.
“Chris Christie has to be more than just the biggest Trump basher. Pence as well,” Dennehy said.
“It is a careful balance. They have to be appropriately critical of Donald Trump for skipping the debate and offer what makes them the best candidate to be president.”
Rule No. 1: Be likeable
Greg Moore, state director of Americans for Prosperity, said he doesn’t believe support of or opposition to Trump will help his opponents make up ground here.
“You really have to make a personal case. The dynamic of this debate is many voters tuning in here will have gotten a lot of mail and seen many digital ads about this race. For them it goes from a two-dimensional to a three-dimensional picture,” Moore said.
Clearly, the candidate facing the most pressure heading into this debate is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, once thought as the obvious alternative to Trump but now facing the prospect of a polling freefall.
“If Trump isn’t there, you will see a pretty big pile on for DeSantis,” said Chris Galdieri, professor of politics at Saint Anselm College.
“If you can knock out the leading alternative, maybe there is room for you if you are Nikki Haley, Tim Scott or Mike Pence.”
Conversely, a strong performance would do wonders for DeSantis.
“Can he right the ship? Can he give a performance and have voters say, ‘Oh, right, that’s why I thought this guy was our best bet for 2024,’” Galdieri said.
Ex-Bush supporter Griffin said DeSantis is running out of time and is in danger of losing his own narrative.
“At some point people say, ‘Why won’t the dog eat the dog food?’ The answer almost always is that it doesn’t taste good,” Griffin said.
Debate could move money
Those watching this debate the most closely may be establishment Republicans who have yet to decide which non-Trump horse to back.
Leading groups such as AFP and the Club for Growth already have decided they won’t be backing Trump but have yet to anoint someone else.
“There is a ton of big Republican Party money parked right now,” said former Democratic Congressman Paul Hodes of Concord. “There is this disconnect between the majority of Republicans and the Republican leadership.”
Smith said one fascinating difference with this GOP debate is the number of minority candidates.
“When people look at that stage and see Nikki Haley, daughter of Indian immigrants, Vivek Ramaswamy, son of Indian immigrants, Tim Scott, Black senator, Suarez, Hispanic mayor. It is not going to look to people like the caricature of the Republican Party,” Smith said.
“I see this debate potentially also as an audition for who could be number two. With Pence no longer on Trump’s dance card, who would Trump go for if he’s the nominee? Wouldn’t it be more likely for him to pick a minority candidate, knowing full well that if he gets even 5% more of the black vote, he beats Biden.”