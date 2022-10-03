DEMS-MIDTERM

Democrat Max Frost, running for U.S. Congress in Florida, has said Republicans like Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) are trying to build "right-wing fascist power." Rep. Pat Ryan, a New York Democrat, says America faces "a coordinated domestic attempt to undermine our Constitution."

And Rep. Chris Pappas, a New Hampshire Democrat facing reelection in a swing district, paints an Orwellian America if his Republican opponent gets her way on abortion: "It wouldn't be a woman's choice - it would be the government's choice."