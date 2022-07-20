President Biden

President Biden maintains that he is still the Democrat best-positioned to beat Donald Trump, if Trump runs for president again.  

 Al Drago/Washington Post

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden for most of his life has engaged in a near-quadrennial regimen of deciding whether he can, should or will run for president - giving perhaps more thought, over a longer period of time, to that question than anyone in American history.

He's about to undertake a similar process in the coming months, one that will involve discussions with his wife, Jill - perhaps in quiet moments during their upcoming vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Del. - along with considerations of how a run would affect his family, including potential congressional investigations of his son.

Former president Donald Trump speaks

Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 26 in Orlando. He is considering announcing his 2024 presidential bid this fall.  