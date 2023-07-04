DeSantis campaign faces pushback over sharing anti-LGBTQ video
The campaign of Florida Republican Gov. and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis came under bipartisan attacks for sharing a video accusing former President Donald Trump of being too sympathetic to LGBTQ issues.

Here, he spoke with admirers after a speech and town hall meeting last week in Hollis.

 Mark Hayward / Union Leader

As Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis returned to march in two Fourth of July parades in New Hampshire on Tuesday, his campaign faced bipartisan criticism for sharing a video that accused former President Trump of being too sympathetic toward transgender people.

The DeSantis War Room team shared the video on Twitter on Friday. A constitutionally conservative media group calling itself “Proud Elephant” produced it.