Two months before Election Day, President Donald Trump is trumpeting the successes of his term rather than the problems to be confronted, which include almost 60,000 unemployed Granite Staters, the nation’s racial division and the persisting pandemic.
His campaign wants to keep the focus on the strong economy Trump presided over until this spring and its prospects for a speedy recovery.
Corey Lewandowski, senior adviser to the Trump campaign, said Saturday that New Hampshire is rebounding economically.
Lewandowski pointed to the Paycheck Protection Program , as a policy that prevented greater job losses. The PPP was part of the CARES Act, which the president signed after it passed with bipartisan support in Congress in late March. He said restaurants across New Hampshire were now allowed to open at full capacity for indoor dining. Restaurant owners ought to be able to make money again, Lewandowski said.
During his hour-long speech at a Londonderry rally Friday, Trump did not mention the people who died from the pandemic, including 432 Granite Staters. Instead the president pushed for a return to pre-COVID-19 normalcy, from fully re-opening businesses to bringing back college football.
Thousands of the president’s supporters ignored the virus, too.
The Londonderry Fire Department estimated 1,500 people crammed together on folding chairs inside a hangar at the Manchester airport, with between 2,000 and 3,000 clustered outside. About half went without masks.
When a message on the loudspeaker reminded rally-goers to wear masks in accordance with Gov. Chris Sununu’s executive orders, hundreds booed.
The president’s pandemic response has become a key point in the case against Trump, not just for Democrats but for former Republicans and independents like Gordon Humphrey, the former U.S. senator from New Hampshire.
“The president has been practicing quack medicine,” Humphrey said Friday at an appearance in Manchester with state Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley, where the two spoke in support of former Vice President Joe Biden.
Buckley said in a statement that Trump had nothing to offer the state but “rhetorical trash.” “He tried to lie to Granite Staters with an alternate reality in which his leadership hasn’t been a disastrous failure — but New Hampshire knows better,” Buckley said.
Trump repeatedly called people protesting police brutality and racism “thugs.”
“If you ask them who is George Floyd, they couldn’t even tell you. These are just bad people, troublemakers,” Trump said.
Trump promised that protests against police brutality will end if he is re-elected.
Supporters cheered and waved signs printed by the campaign that read “PEACEFUL PROTESTER” and “THIS IS A PEACEFUL PROTEST.”
According to New Hampshire Employment Security, the state’s unemployment rate in July was 8.1% — lower than the June unemployment rate of 9.2%, but 59,290 New Hampshire workers don’t have jobs. Last July, fewer than 20,000 New Hampshire workers were unemployed.
On Friday, Trump talked about stock market gains.
“We’re going to have an unbelievable next year unless somebody stupid gets elected,” Trump said.
Lewandowski said he was sure Trump would return to New Hampshire before Election Day on Nov. 3, noting that New Hampshire was important to the campaign. Trump came within 3,000 votes of winning New Hampshire in 2016.
“We will take nothing for granted,” Lewandowski said, but he said he was confident because voters know Trump better than they did in 2016, and because the state’s Republican party was unified around the president in a way it was not in the last election.
“We had a hostile GOP chairwoman who didn’t support Donald Trump,” Lewandowski said, referring to Jennifer Horn, who now advises the Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump Republicans.
“Donald Trump lost New Hampshire because he’s a narcissistic, misogynistic loser who couldn’t close the deal with the decent people of the Granite State,” Horn retorted in a text message. “Expect the same in November.”