Mike Pence

Video with the quote “Hang Mike Pence” on the screen is seen as the House Jan. 6 select committee holds its third public hearing on Capitol Hill on Thursday, June 16, 2022. 

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

Hours after House Republicans applauded him in Washington for having refused Donald Trump's undemocratic demands, former vice president Mike Pence took the stage at a South Carolina church Wednesday night to tell the faithful about his next political battle.

"We find ourselves at a turning point in American history," Pence preached to about 1,500 parishioners at the Florence Baptist Temple. "The Bible tells us, without a vision, the people perish."