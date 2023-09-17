June Trisciani

June Trisciani, who is running for Manchester mayor, during the Walk and Talk series at Manchester’s Millyard on Aug. 22.

Voters will head to polling locations across Manchester on Tuesday to cast ballots in the 2023 nonpartisan municipal primary election.

Four candidates are running for mayor: Republican contender Jay Ruais, Alderman-at-Large June Trisciani, Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart, and former state Senator and current Ward 1 Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh.

Jay Ruais

Manchester mayoral candidate Jay Ruais speaks with a reporter during the Walk and Talk series at Manchester Millyard on Aug. 22.
Will Stewart

Will Stewart, who is running for mayor of Manchester, speaks with a reporter on Cedar Street while walking with a reporter on Aug. 17.
Kevin Cavanaugh

Kevin Cavanaugh, who is running for mayor of Manchester, walks and talks with a reporter at Memorial High School’s football field on Aug. 17.