Voters will head to polling locations across Manchester on Tuesday to cast ballots in the 2023 nonpartisan municipal primary election.
Four candidates are running for mayor: Republican contender Jay Ruais, Alderman-at-Large June Trisciani, Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart, and former state Senator and current Ward 1 Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh.
Voters will cut the field in half, sending the top two vote-getters on to November.
As the clock winds down toward election day, the Union Leader caught up with all four mayoral candidates to ask them what pitches they would make to undecided voters.
Trisciani said she will be ready to start the job on “day one, no training wheels required,” saying her experience as a public school teacher, software company executive, small business owner, and alderman at-large has prepared her to lead “diverse, collaborative teams and bring innovative ideas that will improve our city, schools and create more economic opportunities.”
“I understand the importance of working collaboratively with our city employees, creating strategic plans and building community partnerships to meet our goals,” Trisciani said.
“Manchester is a city full of potential, but if we don’t address our housing crisis, make our streets safer and continue to build our workforce, our future is uncertain. We must care for our elderly residents while creating opportunities to welcome and keep our next generation in our city and not make them our biggest export. With the right leadership and common-sense solutions, we can overcome these challenges together to create a stronger, more affordable, equitable and vibrant Manchester. I hope to earn your vote on September 19.”
Ruais said Manchester is filled with “a great deal of promise.”
“To reach our full potential, we must fix the homeless crisis and improve our public safety, removing dangerous violent and repeat criminals from our streets,” Ruais said. “Fixing these issues will have a reverberating impact on our city allowing it to thrive and prosper, and I am the only candidate with a comprehensive plan for both.”
Stewart acknowledged Manchester faces “a lot of complex challenges.”
“Homelessness, housing, public safety — these are hard problems to solve,” Stewart said. “But of all the candidates in this race, I’m the only one with a track record of getting hard stuff done. I’ve got a decade of experience leading economic development organizations to go with my three terms of experience as an alderman. And in these leadership roles, my focus has been on getting things done, not just talking about it — I’ve delivered real results. And that’s what I’ll deliver for Manchester as mayor.”
Cavanaugh said he loves Manchester, was born and raised there, and chose to raise his family and served as a coach, alderman and state Senator.
“I believe in the progress we are making and have a vision for where we can go,” Cavanaugh said. “I want Manchester to be a place where my kids, and all our kids, can find a great job and raise their families here. There is so much good we can do for Manchester by working together to lift our city up and solve our challenges. Whether you’ve lived here your whole life or recently moved here, regardless of who you love, what you look like, or what you do for work, this city is for all of us. That’s how I’ll lead as mayor.”
Cavanaugh added he’s honored to have the support of local police and firefighters, Mayor Joyce Craig, Sen. Maggie Hassan and other leaders.
“I hope to earn your vote and, more importantly, I hope to see you at the polls on Tuesday sharing your vision for the future of our great city,” Cavanaugh said.
Aldermen
Primaries for aldermen exist in several wards, along with the citywide mayoral race.
Three people are running for the Ward 1 alderman seat currently occupied by Cavanaugh — former Manchester Public Works Director Kevin Sheppard, city planning board Chair Bryce Kaw-uh, and Chris Morgan, founder of the Manchester Basketball League and a 1987 Central graduate.
Incumbent Tony Sapienza is seeking reelection to the Ward 5 alderman seat, opposed by Kathleen Paquette, Marcus Ponce de Leon and Richard Komi.
In Ward 11, four people are running for the alderman seat, after five-term incumbent Norm Gamache decided not to seek reelection.
Russ Ouellette, Andre Rosa, Norm Vincent, and school board member Nicole Leapley are all looking to replace Gamache on the board.
There are no primary races for school board seats.
Voter turnout was low throughout the city in the last municipal primary, with unofficial numbers out of the City Clerk’s Office showing 10,439 votes were cast, or approximately 17.9% of the city’s 58,269 registered voters in 2021.
The 2019 municipal primary had approximately 14% voter turnout, while the 2017 primary saw a 19% voter turnout.
According to City Clerk Matt Normand, there are 55,632 registered voters in Manchester as of Sept. 14.
Of those, 18,946 are registered Democrats, 14,7643 Republicans, and 21,923 are undeclared.
Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Public schools in Manchester are closed Tuesday due to the election. City Hall will remain open during normal business hours, with the City Clerk’s Office open for election-related business only until 8 p.m. The clerk’s office will re-open for regular business on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
The municipal general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7.
To view candidate profiles, go to www.unionleader.com.
For sample ballots or ward polling locations, go to www.manchester.gov.
Polling locations:
WARD 1
Webster School auditorium, 2519 Elm St.
WARD 2
Hillside Middle School, 112 Reservoir Ave.
WARD 3
Carol M. Rines Center, 1528 Elm St. (Use rear entrance not Elm Street entrance)
WARD 4
McDonough School, 550 Lowell St.
WARD 5
Beech Street School, 333 Beech St.
WARD 6
Henry J. McLaughlin Middle School, 201 Jack Lovering Drive
WARD 7
St. Anthony Community Center, 148 Belmont St.
WARD 8
Memorial High School, One Crusader Way
WARD 9
Bishop Leo E. O’Neil Youth Center, 30 S. Elm St.
WARD 10
Parker-Varney School, 223 James Pollock Drive
WARD 11
Gossler School, 145 Parkside Ave.
WARD 12
Northwest Elementary School, 300 Youville St.