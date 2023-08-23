Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaigns at Iowa State Fair

As Republican presidential hopefuls converge in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for their first debate Wednesday evening, an unusual amount of the United States' political action will take place off stage.

Former President Donald Trump, leading significantly in the early polls, is skipping the debate and doing an interview with former Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson instead. President Joe Biden's re-election campaign is making its first big media push, using ad buys, Milwaukee events and a crush of online volunteers to make the case that even if Trump is not on the stage, the Republicans there embrace his world view.