Ayotte vows to fight to keep what's 'unique' about NH
Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte addressed her supporters at a kickoff party at The Goat Bar and Grill in Manchester in July.

Despite the fact the New Hampshire primary must be held before either of them starts running for governor in earnest, it’s clear from her messaging that former U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte has zeroed in on Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig as her most likely 2024 rival.

On Wednesday, Ayotte issued a statement demanding to know Craig’s stance on so-called sanctuary cities while pointing south toward the Bay State, where Gov. Maura Healey recently declared a state of emergency existed due to an influx of migrants.