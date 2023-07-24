Ayotte launches GOP bid for governor
Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte kicked off her Republican bid for governor Monday morning. Here she is pictured with her two children and husband Joe Daley, a retired National Guard pilot.

 Ayotte for Governor Campaign

CONCORD — Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte of Nashua launched her Republican primary bid for governor early Monday morning, warning New Hampshire is “one election away from turning into Massachusetts.”

Ayotte vowed to be tough on crime, supportive of school choice and loyal to fiscally conservative principles as she entered this race five days after Gov. Chris Sununu said he would not seek a record fifth two-year term.