CONCORD — A day after entering the race, Republican candidate for governor and ex-U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte pushed back Tuesday against criticism of her record on abortion rights, insisting it is a “falsehood” to claim there was a ban on the procedure in New Hampshire.

During an appearance on the Good Morning New Hampshire radio talk show program with Jack Heath, Ayotte said her Democratic opponents, Cinde Warmington of Concord and Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, would harp on reproductive rights because their policies would lead to high taxes and more crime that voters would reject.