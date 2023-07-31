MANCHESTER — Republican candidate for governor Kelly Ayotte said Monday night she got into the GOP race to succeed outgoing Gov. Chris Sununu as the next champion for what is unique about New Hampshire.
“He has done a great job as governor but we understand after he finishes as governor it is so important that the battle for our state and who we are must continue,” Ayotte said at her kickoff announcement party at The Goat Bar and Grill.
“We are different as a state.”
A former U.S. senator and state attorney general, Ayotte starts as the best-known hopeful. During her narrow loss for re-election in 2016 to Democrat Maggie Hassan she raised a record war chest for a GOP hopeful.
“I am going to die here because this state, all the people in this room, you are exceptional and what we have is worth fighting for,” said Ayotte, 55, after her husband, retired Air Force Lt. Col. Joe Daley, had introduced her.
Ayotte’s son, Jake, joined the couple on stage while their daughter, Kate, was attending the Air Force Academy as a cadet.
“Public service is in our DNA,” Daley said. “Kelly is an Air Force mom now.”
Last week, Ayotte declared her candidacy by warning the state is “one election away from becoming Massachusetts.”
Bay State media outlets and prominent public officials criticized Ayotte for the comment, but she doubled down on it.
“I am never going to apologize for telling the truth about our great state and how awesome we are,” Ayotte said. “I will never back down when it comes to fighting for the people of New Hampshire.”
Former Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, has also announced and Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut of Wilton, a 2016 candidate for governor, is expected to join the GOP field.
Key adviser: This race will be ‘difficult’
Former State GOP Chairman and Concord developer Steve Duprey has signed up to serve on Ayotte’s finance team that Bedford auto dealer Andy Crews will head up.
“This is going to be a difficult race. Chuck is working his tail off and when Frank gets into this race, he’s going to lay claim to the hard right flank and probably try to outdo the other two against abortion,” Duprey said.
“Kelly just has tremendous energy; no one will outwork her and I’m thrilled she’s getting in early so when it becomes prime time, she is game ready.”
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, said it wasn’t an easy choice, but he decided that Ayotte as the nominee for governor who could best help the GOP ticket hold onto slim majorities at the State House.
“We need strong candidates on top of the ballot. She’s a proven conservative and she is definitely someone who a lot of our candidates further down the ballot can draft behind,” Osborne said.
A list of prominent Republicans have signed up in support of Ayotte led by ex-Sens. Judd Gregg and Scott Brown, former Gov. Craig Benson and Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas.
“I have known Kelly for a long time,” said retired Supreme Court Chief Justice and state Rep. Robert Lynn, R-Windham.
“She is very smart, hard-working and is just such a nice person. She would make an excellent governor.”
Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, said her gender is a clear asset.
“I think the three of them would be good. Let’s face it. Women candidates are worth 5 to 10% extra of the vote,” Edwards said. “As a man I may not like it but that’s a reality.”
A strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, Edwards said he would advise Ayotte during this campaign to put into context her decision to pull her endorsement of the GOP nominee for President in 2016 after the Access Hollywood tape surfaced on which Trump talked about groping women.
“Trump has been a unique force in political history and it would be wise for her to say that she didn’t mean to offend anyone by making that very personal decision,” Edwards said.
“As a Trump person, I have packed that away and support her 100%.”
Rep. Tim McGough, R-Merrimack, disagreed.
“She had every good reason to do what she did, withdraw her support for Trump,” McGough said.
“She’s a woman and a former federal prosecutor who worked with victims of domestic violence. What does she have to explain?”
Earlier Monday, Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley hosted a press call critical of Ayotte’s views on abortion rights.
Dr. Wayne Goldner, an OB/GYN, was one of the parties that pushed to repeal the state’s parental notification law that then-AG Ayotte defended before the U.S. Supreme Court.
When Democrats took control of the Legislature in 2006, they repealed that law.
Goldner pointed out that in 2013 in the Senate, Ayotte supported a national abortion ban of 20 weeks and that’s shorter than the 24-week ban Sununu signed into law in 2021.
“I fear she would open the gates to turning back women’s rights by decades if not centuries,” Goldner said.
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington are seeking the Democratic nomination.