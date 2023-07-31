Ayotte vows to fight to keep what's 'unique' about NH
Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte addressed her supporters at a kickoff party at The Goat Bar and Grill in Manchester.

MANCHESTER — Republican candidate for governor Kelly Ayotte said Monday night she got into the GOP race to succeed outgoing Gov. Chris Sununu as the next champion for what is unique about New Hampshire.

“He has done a great job as governor but we understand after he finishes as governor it is so important that the battle for our state and who we are must continue,” Ayotte said at her kickoff announcement party at The Goat Bar and Grill.

NH Dems hit Ayotte on abortion
Dr. Wayne Goldner, an OB/GYN who fought then-Attorney General Kelly Ayotte in trying to strike down a parental notification law prior to a minor girl's abortion spoke at a press call the New Hampshire Democratic Party sponsored Monday.