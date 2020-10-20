In a dispute that parallels court cases decided earlier this year about voter residency, the New Hampshire Republican State Committee asked the Attorney General's Office to block college students learning remotely from voting in New Hampshire, while progressive groups and the ACLU want New Hampshire students to vote here.
The central question: Where do college students really live?
The Republicans' letter argues students' stake in political life here is less than other voters, arguments similar to the ones the party and Secretary of State Bill Gardner made when arguing over voter residency laws passed in 2018.
If a student is taking classes online, but is not physically in New Hampshire this semester, the Republican State Committee argues in a letter to the Attorney General's Office, he or she should not be allowed to use an absentee ballot to vote here — even if the student was already registered in his or her college town.
If students aren't in town this semester, the letter argues, they do not have current addresses in New Hampshire.
The American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire countered the Republicans' letter earlier this week, writing that being away from a voting address in New Hampshire doesn't cause a person to lose his or her right to vote here.
"College students in New Hampshire are explicitly permitted to vote in the state if they are domiciled here, which is determined on a case-by-case basis,” said Henry Klementowicz, staff attorney at the ACLU of New Hampshire, said in a statement.
College students can vote in New Hampshire, the ACLU's letter said, though that right seems to come under fire every few years.
Moreover, Klementowicz said, college students have already returned absentee ballots.