State Senate Republican nominee Lou Gargiulo of Hampton Falls, left, presents the findings from his volunteers that claim there were serious violations of election laws and ballot handling procedures in the District 24 race he lost to Stratham Democrat Debra Altschiller. The Ballot Law Commission, right, voted, 4-1, to refer the report to Attorney General John Formella’s office.
Volunteers supporting defeated State Senate candidate Lou Gargiulo of Hampton Falls packed a Ballot Law Commission meeting Wednesday to hear Gargiulo's report that local officials made numerous errors counting election ballots.
CONCORD — The state Ballot Law Commission on Wednesday referred a detailed report from failed state Senate Republican candidate Lou Gargiulo of Hampton Falls to Attorney General John Formella for review.
Gargiulo claims that election officials made numerous errors in the handling, reporting and the counting of ballots in his District 24 election race.
He stressed he wasn’t appealing his loss by more than 3,700 votes to Stratham Democratic Sen. Debra Altschiller, but wanted the Ballot Law Commission to see the analysis of his volunteers who spent 700 hours uncovering what he said were numerous problems.
“This tells me we have a fundamental issue that nobody is addressing,” Gargiulo said after a one-hour presentation of his report from his lawyer, Corey MacDonald.
“If a town continues to fail, (it) needs to be penalized, maybe financially, maybe criminally but they need to be penalized.”
MacDonald stressed the report did not accuse any local official or agency of misconduct in this matter.
While the report alleged errors occurred in all seven towns in the district, MacDonald said the most significant findings were in Exeter, the largest community; the report maintained it had:
• Serious voting machine tape discrepancies;
• No completed maintenance or activity logs and;
• Missing information on ballot reports, including on 22 of the 22 boxes that contained ballots.
For example, one of four voting machines used in Exeter on its computer tape said the machine began working at 7:42 p.m. on election night, a short time before the polls closed.
“That would mean it had exposure to voters for only 18 minutes and had 27.8 ballots a minute processed through it!” the report said.
Five forms, five different ballot counts
The report noted the number of ballots cast in Exeter were different in five documents town officials produced — from 8,514 counted during a recount of this race to 8,540 on an official report to Secretary of State David Scanlan’s office on election night.
In March 2018, then-AG Gordon MacDonald (no relation) concluded Exeter had “serious discrepancies” between the ballots cast and the number of voters on the checklist in its municipal election.
“This is a systemic issue that we have to work on,” said MacDonald, Gargiulo’s lawyer.
In other towns, Gargiulo’s report concluded boxes of ballots were missing signatures, had incorrect content or “questionable ballot counts.”
A recount found changes in six of the seven communities; Altschiller picked up 51 more votes while Gargiulo got 22 more than he did on election night.
Secretary Scanlan said the report contained a lot of “good constructive criticism.”
He noted the findings were a “snapshot in time” and there have been many advancements in the training of election officials and accountability measures put into place over the past 20 years.
“It is incredibly important that all the processes around the elections are transparent so all the warts and pimples and stuff are visible,” Scanlan said.
“That’s how we give confidence when there are problems…we hear you.”
Ballot Law Commission member David Campbell of Nashua, a former Democratic House member, praised the report’s approach.
“This is very thorough and very thoughtful and I think the commission appreciates the non-accusatory tone of it,” Campbell added.
The Ballot Law Commission voted 4-1 to make the referral to the attorney general with former Democratic Party Chairman Kathy Sullivan of Manchester the lone member in opposition.
MacDonald declined to answer when Sullivan asked if he thought this report proved the election result was inaccurate.
“Somebody else could make that decision; I’m not taking a position on that because I think it is a trap to take a position,” MacDonald added.