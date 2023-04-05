Defeated Senate candidate claims widespread errors in counting ballots
State Senate Republican nominee Lou Gargiulo of Hampton Falls, left, presents the findings from his volunteers that claim there were serious violations of election laws and ballot handling procedures in the District 24 race he lost to Stratham Democrat Debra Altschiller. The Ballot Law Commission, right, voted, 4-1, to refer the report to Attorney General John Formella’s office.

CONCORD — The state Ballot Law Commission on Wednesday referred a detailed report from failed state Senate Republican candidate Lou Gargiulo of Hampton Falls to Attorney General John Formella for review.

Gargiulo claims that election officials made numerous errors in the handling, reporting and the counting of ballots in his District 24 election race.

Volunteers supporting defeated State Senate candidate Lou Gargiulo of Hampton Falls packed a Ballot Law Commission meeting Wednesday to hear Gargiulo's report that local officials made numerous errors counting election ballots.