While declining to settle the dramatically different outcomes in votes reported on Nov. 3 and after a recount in Windham, the state Ballot Law Commission upheld the election of Republican candidate Julius Soti over Democrat Kristi St. Laurent for a seat in the House of Representatives.
The commission's 5-0 vote Monday endorsed the recount in which Soti won by 424 votes. But town election officials had reported in a recount that Soti had won by only 24 votes.
After the recount, all four House Republican candidates got roughly 300 more votes apiece.
Democrat St. Laurent’s total dropped by 99 votes even though three other Democratic candidates finishing behind her each gained 20 to 28 votes following the recount.
The commission unanimously endorsed a motion for Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald’s office to check the accuracy of the voting machines in the town of Windham.
St. Laurent’s lawyer, Paul Twomey of Chichester, had urged the commission to “suspend” the election outcome until the AG’s Office checked into the machines.
“You can’t make a reasoned decision on that without having some sort of investigation as to whether or not there was a machine problem or a problem with the recount,” Twomey said.
But commission chairman Bradford Cook said his group’s job is to determine the winner of the election and the panel has no authority to order a second recount.
Commission member Kathy Sullivan asked Secretary of State Bill Gardner if a 300-vote increase for all GOP candidates was unusual in a town election where roughly 10,000 ballots were cast.
“Is 300 a lot in your experience? Is that unusually high?” Sullivan asked.
Gardner answered, “Yes.”
The Windham Board of Selectmen, Windham Republican Town Committee, the town’s legal counsel and town election officials had all supported an inquiry.
Windham Moderator Peter Griffin and Assistant Moderator Betty Dunn said the vote-counting locally was transparent and accurate.
Dunn said she watched the recount, and she described that process as “very professional.”
St. Laurent said she witnessed during the recount that at one station, there were 12 stacks of ballots laid out on the table.
"I can see how possibly it could happen that a stack of ballots was counted twice,” St. Laurent said.
Several other residents and party poll watchers told the commission that the recount was done carefully and with integrity.
Sullivan urged Gardner to examine the state's recount procedures to see whether there should be any changes made to them in the future.