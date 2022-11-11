Battle for N.H. House control shifts to recounts
State election officials begin Monday recounting at least 16 N.H. House races with control of that legislative chamber hanging in the balance. Republicans hold a 203-197 edge over Democrats entering into this process. Candidates have until next Monday at 5 to request a recount.

Here, Secretary of State David Scanlan, rear right, oversaw ballot recount of a House race after the Sept. 13 primary.

CONCORD -- The battle over which party controls the New Hampshire House of Representatives shifts to the State Archives Building here Monday to begin recounting at least 16 close races.

Due to the Veterans Day holiday, Secretary of State David Scanlan said losing candidates get an extra day to request recounts until Monday by 5 p.m.