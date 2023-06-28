FILE PHOTO: U.S. Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley delivers a foreign policy speech on China in Washington

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley delivers a foreign policy speech on China during a forum at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, U.S., June 27, 2023.  

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - China rebuked U.S. presidential contender Nikki Haley over her plan to scale back links with the country, echoing her remarks by saying those who blamed Beijing for problems would end up on the "ash heap of history."

Haley, a U.N. ambassador during the Trump administration, staked out one of the most hawkish positions on China in the 2024 Republican presidential field on Tuesday, calling for Washington to drastically limit ties with Beijing to address a dramatic rise in U.S. overdose deaths attributable to fentanyl.