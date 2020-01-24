MANCHESTER — While camped out on Capitol Hill during the Trump impeachment trial this week, Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo, landed the support of two veteran Democratic activists for his 2020 presidential campaign.
State Repl. Michael Cahill, D-Newmarket and Bow Selectman Harry Judd have come on board to back Bennet according to campaign officials.
Cahill is serving in his fourth term representing Newmarket and Newfields and is a House assistant floor leader who serves on the Labor, Industrial and Rehabilitative Services Committee.
“I think it is critically important that we nominate and elect someone with a balanced perspective, someone who has demonstrated the ability to work with members of both parties and reach agreement,” Cahill said. “That’s why I endorse Senator Michael Bennet for president.”
Judd has been a selectman since 2002 and previously served as a lawyer who specialized in energy matters.
“There is nobody in politics I know that has a stronger personal ethic and character than Michael Bennet,” Judd said. “Michael knows how to find consensus in Washington and in swing states—and he’ll know how to knit the country together again. Our country longs for our government to work, and for our elected officials to work together and do more than say they want bipartisanship. Michael has a proven record of finding areas of agreement with other senators, even when they disagree on many things, and working together to craft solutions. As my friends and neighbors make their choices, I ask all of them to join me in supporting him.”
Last weekend, Judd and his wife, State Rep. Mary Beth Walz, hosted an event at the home as part of Bennet's 50 town hall forum tour leading up to the first-in-the-nation primary.
Earlier this month, Bennet unveiled The Real Deal agenda, his comprehensive vision to make lasting progress for families and workers across the country with a plan that is progressive, paid for, and widely popular among the American people. The Real Deal is a political and policy blueprint designed to guide our country’s priorities for the next 20 years.
Fellow presidential candidates and Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar are with Bennet off the campaign trial serving as jurors during the trial.
The campaigns have had to get creative. Klobuchar has deployed several key supporters like Rochester Mayor Caroline McCarley and Executive Councilor Debora Pignatelli to host "surrogate days" for the candidate.
Two major candidates who don't have any Trump trial obligation are taking advantage of that in New Hampshire this weekend.
Former Vice President Joe Biden has a community event in Claremont Friday and a forum in Salem Saturday.
Former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigeg returns to the state with a town hall forum on the campus of the University of New Hampshire in Durham.
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, is in the middle of a five-day stretch of campaigning in New Hampshire with daily town hall forums that run through this weekend.
Gabbard was the only member of the House to vote "present" rather than for or against sending the two articles of impeachment against Trump to the Senate.