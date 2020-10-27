MANCHESTER – Due to scheduling conflicts, there will not be a final debate between the two major candidates in the 1st Congressional District.
Both U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., and Republican nominee Matt Mowers of Bedford had agreed to a debate on WGIR-AM radio with talk show host Jack Heath.
But two weeks ago, Heath left the station and iHeartRadio. Heath's talk program is now broadcast on some Binnie Media radio stations.
In recent days, WGIR officials reached out to both campaigns about putting the debate back together.
Mowers accepted, but a Pappas campaign spokeswoman said it had since filled up the schedule with other events.
The pair engaged in three debates, one on WMUR-TV, one on New Hampshire Public Radio and a third last week before a chamber of commerce in North Conway.