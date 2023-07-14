FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden speaks about his plans after Supreme Court decision on student debt forgiveness in Washington

FILE PHOTO: Supporters of U.S. President Joe Biden's s plans for student debt relief march near the White House after a U.S. Supreme Court decision blocking the president's plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt, in Washington, U.S. June 30, 2023. 

 LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden's 2024 re-election team said on Friday that it and his Democratic Party raised $72 million during the first quarter since the campaign launched, lending firepower to his efforts to seek a second term.

Biden, who launched his campaign on April 25, had $77 million in cash on hand at the end of June across several affiliated fundraising entities and the Democratic Party.