North America's Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference in Washington

President Joe Biden, who just announced his reelection campaign for president, delivers remarks at North America's Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference at the Washington Hilton, Washington D.C,  April 25, 2023.  

 LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - President Biden officially announced his bid for reelection Tuesday morning, saying in a solemn launch video that he wanted to "finish the job" he started when the country was racked by a deadly pandemic, a reeling economy and a teetering democracy.

Claiming that his presidency has pulled the country back from the brink on all those fronts, Biden underlined his ambition to turn what he had once pitched as a transitional presidency into something far more transformational.

North America's Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference in Washington

Attendees listen as U.S. President Joe Biden, who just announced his reelection campaign for president, delivers remarks at North America's Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference at the Washington Hilton, Washington D.C, April 25, 2023.