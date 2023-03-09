Most Democratic voters in New Hampshire want someone other than President Biden to run despite the fact he would beat former President Donald Trump in a second head-to-head presidential matchup, according to new polling.

“In a hypothetical 2024 presidential matchup between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Biden leads Trump 42% to 38%,” pollsters from Emerson College and 7 News WHDH found after sampling over 1,000 Granite State voters.