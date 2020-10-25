Vice President Mike Pence forged ahead with campaigning on Sunday despite a COVID-19 outbreak among his aides and President Donald Trump claimed progress as the United States set records for daily infections, prompting Democratic challenger Joe Biden to accuse Trump of surrendering to the pandemic.
With nine days to go before the Nov. 3 election in which Biden is facing the Republican president, the White House cited Pence’s status as an “essential worker” as justification for his campaign travel despite exposure to his chief of staff, Marc Short, who tested positive on Saturday.
Multiple senior aides to Pence also tested positive for COVID-19, the White House chief of staff said.
While Pence campaigned in North Carolina later on Sunday, Trump addressed a rally at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Londonderry.
Trump also campaigned in Maine on Sunday. Biden had no campaign events scheduled for Sunday.
Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris campaigned in Michigan.
Biden leads in national opinion polls, but contests in battleground states that could decide the outcome appear closer. About 58.8 million voters already have cast ballots.
Virus comments draw Biden response
“We’re not going to control the pandemic. We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigation areas,” White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told CNN’s “State of the Union” program.
In a statement released by his campaign, Biden seized on those comments, saying Meadows “stunningly admitted this morning that the administration has given up on even trying to control this pandemic, that they’ve given up on their basic duty to protect the American people.”
“This wasn’t a slip by Meadows, it was a candid acknowledgement of what President Trump’s strategy has clearly been from the beginning of this crisis: to wave the white flag of defeat and hope that by ignoring it, the virus would simply go away. It hasn’t, and it won’t,” Biden added.
The outbreak among Pence’s aides marked the latest White House COVID-19 cases, which have included Trump, first lady Melania Trump, their son, Barron, and numerous aides and associates. The president was hospitalized for three nights this month after contracting COVID-19.
The new infections offered a reminder of the way Trump and his allies have downplayed the advice of public health experts to wear masks and observe social-distancing guidelines to combat COVID-19 transmission.
Meadows told reporters that White House doctors cleared Pence to travel after Short tested positive. Pence was scheduled to address rallies in Kinston, N.C., later on Sunday and in Hibbing, Minn., on Monday. Meadows said Pence would continue to campaign and speak at rallies.
A spokesman for the vice president said late on Saturday that Pence and his wife had tested negative.
Asked why Pence was not following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to quarantine for 14 days after such exposure, Meadows on Sunday cited the vice president’s status as “essential personnel.”
CDC guidance states: “To ensure continuity of operations of essential functions, CDC advises that critical infrastructure workers may be permitted to continue work following potential exposure to COVID-19, provided they remain asymptomatic and additional precautions are implemented to protect them and the community.” The CDC guidance does not mention political campaigning.
Explaining why the Trump campaign is not requiring people attending rallies to wear masks, Meadows said the campaign offered masks to attendees, but “we live in a free society.”
Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, took four days off the campaign trail this month after an aide tested positive for COVID-19.
Speaking in Detroit, Harris criticized Pence for continuing to travel, saying: “He should be following the guidelines.”
Trump has mocked Biden for wearing a protective mask.