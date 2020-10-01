Over the summer, Republican campaigns in New Hampshire started knocking on voters' doors again, while Democrats have held back.
This weekend, volunteers for former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign will be at voters' doorsteps again, a campaign spokeswoman said. But the volunteers will only drop off fliers, not knock on the doors and having in-person conversations with voters.
Democratic campaigns in New Hampshire have not knocked on voters' doors since March. By contrast, Republican campaigns including the President Donald Trump's re-election campaign
The Associated Press has reported the Biden campaign will start knocking on doors in other states. A Biden campaign spokeswoman said that contrary to the Associated Press report, there will be no door-knocking in New Hampshire this weekend.
State Democratic party chair Ray Buckley said this summer he thought voters were more worried about COVID-19 than about not seeing candidates in the flesh.
"The Biden campaign is a joke," Republican National Committee spokesperson Nina McLaughlin said in a statement. "Launching a field operation in October is the definition of political malpractice.”
Trump's re-election campaign says they have knocked on more than 426,000 doors since 2016, averaging 35,000 to 40,000 door-knocks every week.