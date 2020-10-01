Over the summer, Republican campaigns in New Hampshire started knocking on voters' doors again, while Democrats have held back.
This weekend, volunteers for former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign will be at voters' doorsteps again, a campaign spokeswoman said. But the volunteers will be dropping off fliers, not knocking on doors and having in-person conversations with voters.
Democratic campaigns in New Hampshire have not knocked on voters' doors since March. By contrast, Republican campaigns including President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, have been knocking on doors since June.
The Biden campaign will start knocking on doors in other states, according to the campaign.
Campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement that the Biden campaign’s strategy of virtual engagement has been productive, especially in states Trump won in 2016.
"We're now expanding on our strategy in a targeted way that puts the safety of communities first and foremost and helps us mobilize voters who are harder to reach by phone now that we're in the final stretch and now that Americans are fully dialed-in and ready to make their voices heard,” O’Malley Dillon said in a statement.
The campaign said they have worked to find ways to have “meaningful” conversations with voters in a way that will keep campaign staff and volunteers safe, largely through online events, phone calls and text messages.
Less in-person campaigning has meant the Biden campaign has “supply centers” instead of regular field offices, according to the campaign, stocking yard signs and fliers while volunteers make calls from home.
"We are gradually building on our existing, phone and digital-based strategy and adding this program in order to, in a very targeted fashion, reach voters who are harder to contact by phone -- ensuring that we are being vigilant in plugging any potential gaps in outreach now that we are at the phase of the election when voters are fully dialed in," said a senior Biden campaign official.
Other Democratic candidates have stayed away from voters' doorsteps this year. State Democratic party chair Ray Buckley said this summer he thought voters were more worried about COVID-19 than about not seeing candidates in the flesh.
"The Biden campaign is a joke," Republican National Committee spokesperson Nina McLaughlin said in a statement. "Launching a field operation in October is the definition of political malpractice.”
Trump's reelection campaign says they have knocked on more than 426,000 doors since 2016, averaging 35,000 to 40,000 door-knocks every week.