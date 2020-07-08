In Arizona, Republican Sen. Martha McSally's ads warn that Joe Biden "voted to send our jobs to China" and would create "government-controlled health insurance." In Montana, an ad for Republican Sen. Steve Daines warns that Gov. Steve Bullock, his Democratic opponent in November, would "help Biden and Pelosi pass government-controlled health care" if he joined the Senate. And in Georgia and Oklahoma, ads run during last month's primaries tied Biden to antifa and attacked Carly Fiorina for endorsing him.
These commercials, which run a total of three minutes, represent something rare this year: attacks by down-ballot candidates on Democratic nominee for president. According to Ad Analytics, which tracks TV buys, no other commercials by Republican candidates for House or Senate have bothered with Biden, focusing more frequently on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., or Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.
Four months after Super Tuesday, four months before the general election, Biden has not become the focus of Republican or conservative attacks at the level of recent Democratic nominees. That's not for a lack of trying by President Donald Trump's campaign, which has spent tens of millions of dollars attacking Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president. But the early summer period that's typically used to define a presidential challenger has left Biden largely undamaged, with Democrats down the ballot happily associating themselves with him.
"Hillary Clinton had 30 years of hard negatives against her, and Nancy Pelosi was a leader on liberal issues like Obamacare," said Matt Gorman, a Republican strategist whose stints at the National Republican Congressional Committee produced countless attacks on Pelosi. "They were in the spotlight in a way that a vice president operating in Barack Obama's shadow just wasn't. And Biden has been adept at not always taking the bait on stuff like 'defund the police' or the Green New Deal. He just doesn't come off as polarizing."
Biden's image, and the troubles that Republicans might have in muddying it, was one of the major arguments for his candidacy. That didn't always inspire Democratic primary voters. In the run-up to Iowa's caucuses, former Iowa first lady Christie Vilsack urged voters to "think about the people in the middle" and pick Biden to appeal to them, even if they were more in agreement with another candidate.
That argument didn't sell in Iowa or New Hampshire, but it clicked in South Carolina and quickly got Biden the nomination. The months since then have been a study in Republican frustration, with Biden's personal favorable rating holding steady in the high 40s and no particular personal attack on Biden breaking through with focus groups.
"You can try to paint him as a radical, but it's not going to work," Vilsack's husband, former agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack and Iowa governor, said in an interview. "There may be a lot of reasons, both in terms of race and in terms of gender, that made Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton susceptible to that kind of stuff. Joe Biden is a white guy."
That's one theory for why Biden, despite two previous runs for president, has simply not churned up much voter anger. No recent Democratic nominee has entered the summer of a presidential election without a clear effort to portray them as dangerous. By this point in 2016, the conservative publisher Regnery was selling eight books about Hillary Clinton; by this point in 2012, it was selling 13 books about Barack Obama.
The publisher is offering just one book about this year's nominee, the upcoming "The Biden Deception," which asks whether Biden is a "crypto-socialist." That's it, and no other books critical of Biden, specifically, are being published right now. Dinesh D'Souza, who produced election-year books and documentaries about both Obama and Clinton, is now selling "The United States of Socialism," in which Biden appears only a few times as a "socialist lite," with more attention paid to the business dealings of Biden's son Hunter and brother Jimmy than to Biden's own record. Peter Schweizer, whose "Clinton Cash" and related 2016 articles provided ammo for the Trump campaign, dealt briefly with Biden in a book about "America's progressive elite."
David Freddoso, a conservative journalist who published "The Case Against Barack Obama" for Regnery in August 2008, watched it hit the New York Times bestseller list, then published two more takedowns of the 44th president. He doubted that there would be as much interest in a similar Biden book.
"There was a real hunger for knowledge about Obama in 2008," Freddoso said. "He was intriguing and unknown. People perceived him as something different, and as someone with a future. Biden can't pretend to be any of those things. He's also running against an incumbent who is everyone's center of attention. If your goal is to generate interest and sell books, you're probably better off this time writing about Trump."
There has been digging into Biden's record, but none of it has stirred conservative passions. The Republican National Committee briefly campaigned for the release of Biden's Senate papers, which are being held by the University of Delaware until after his career in "public life" is over. But it has not mentioned that issue since May 12, a night-and-day difference with the demands Clinton faced for her emails or that Obama faced for his birth and college records.
The conservative group Judicial Watch has sued for those papers and for Hunter Biden's business records, but neither effort has gotten much attention. In a recent seven-minute segment with Judicial Watch's Tom Fitton, Fox Business host Lou Dobbs repeatedly pivoted to other stories, asking Fitton about the Supreme Court's electoral college ruling and the president's July 3 speech at Mount Rushmore.
"I want to take up the Biden issue, and I'm talking about the Hunter Biden issue, with 10 percent ownership in that private equity, Chinese, private equity firm," Dobbs said. "But I want to get a sense, from you, as to the president taking on, for the first time, corporate America and its role in this left-wing fascism that is being bred in this country."
Republican attacks on Biden have adjusted to the candidate's outrage-deficient image. In its own advertising, the Trump campaign portrays Biden as "weak" and "declining," arguing that he would not truly be running the country if he won the election. In a Fourth of July tweet, sometimes-Trump-adviser Newt Gingrich wrote that he was not "afraid of Joe Biden" but afraid of the Democrats his win would empower.
"Precisely because Biden is weak he would be dominated by Pelosi and Schumer," Gingrich wrote.
In a column three days later, former senator from New Hampshire Judd Gregg went further, arguing without evidence that "the socialist/progressive wing of the Democratic Party" would engineer a "coup" if Biden won, installing a new left-wing president that the country had never gotten to vet.
"Within a few months of assuming the presidency, Biden may find himself being the next statue toppled as the socialist/progressive movement moves closer to power," Gregg wrote. "Replacing him with his vice president could be deemed necessary to the cause."
At the start of the year, Republicans hoped to be running against those other Democrats. Before the South Carolina primary, as Biden reeled, Republicans prepared to mourn him: a Democrat they could do business with, defeated by his party's radical left.
"I'd say he's probably the most likely one to have a chance at beating Donald Trump," former House speaker Paul Ryan told CNBC in February. "But I don't see Joe getting the nomination, I just don't see him getting there. I think it's going be one of these progressives, which I think will be much easier to beat."
Five months later, the Democratic nominee has given Republicans little to work with, and even his critics inside the party are delighted. At his June 30 news conference in Wilmington, Del., Biden distanced himself from protesters who've torn down, or called for the removal, of statues celebrating America's founders. In lieu of a gaffe, Republicans accused him of being too meek to condemn those protesters.
"Dems support the riots. The vandals. The anarchists," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tweeted. "That's their base. And they're terrified to offend them."
That inspired a response from Ocasio-Cortez, who had endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for president, and once said that in another country, she and Biden would belong to different political parties.
"Yes, that is precisely why the party nominated . . . Joe Biden," Ocasio-Cortez wrote. "Is it me, or is the GOP losing their touch with the conspiracy-theory-as-campaign-rhetoric technique?"