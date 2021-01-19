When Joe Biden places his hand on the Biden family Bible to take the presidential oath of office Wednesday, it will be in a subdued inauguration unlike any in modern times.
No hundreds of thousands on the National Mall. No peals of laughter, no whoops of celebration. No capital city awash in late-night parties and dancing.
This week, Granite State residents who have attended past inaugurations recounted uplifting, celebratory times that remained with them as the afterglow of an election victory turned to the challenge of governing a country.
“It’s an experience every U.S. citizen should have once, to go to an inauguration and go to a ball,” said Jackie K. Weatherspoon, a former Democratic state representative who attended the first inauguration of Barack Obama in 2009.
She and others recall the elation of past inaugurations, where an ordinary local from a small state can chat with VIPs regularly seen on the national news. And they can feel the love from thousands who share their political beliefs.
That is not expected to be the case this year.
Facing the threats of COVID-19 and political violence, the Biden inauguration is expected to be more virtual than vivacious.
The National Mall, which usually hosts the inauguration overflow crowd, is closed to the public. Some 25,000 National Guard troops are in the streets. Razor wire tops crowd-control fences.
The inauguration ceremony is expected to begin about 11:30 a.m. There will be no parade. No inaugural balls. Tom Hanks will host an 8:30 p.m. television celebration that will include musical performances and remarks by Biden and by-then Vice President Kamala Harris.
About 1,000 dignitaries are expected at the inauguration ceremony. Congress usually gets 200,000 tickets to distribute to constituents. This year, each member of Congress will get two, NBC reported.
One person who won’t be going is former New Hampshire House Speaker Steve Shurtleff. An early Biden supporter and New Hampshire elector, Shurtleff had expected excellent seats.
“Sadly, because of the riot I had to cancel our reservation,” Shurtleff said in an email.
Former U.S. Rep. Carol Shea-Porter said she received an invitation but declined, in part because of the pandemic.
“The smaller the better for this day,” the Democrat said.
People who attended the inauguration of President Donald Trump four years ago had to contend with violence, said Manchester aldermen Joe Kelly Levasseur and Keith Hirschmann.
Hirschmann said black-clad antifa types hurled plastic water bottles as he went through security fences. Capitol Police were in riot gear. Smoke bombs went off.
“It was like a scene from a science fiction movie. I never expected that,” Levasseur said.
Yet Levasseur remembers the inauguration fondly, and he said it’s unfortunate that Biden supporters won’t be able to celebrate as he did four years ago.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” he said. “It’s a fun thing to do, it’s an historic moment, and it’s a good party. It’s all people you helped and worked together with.”
He met Larry Kudlow, a top economic adviser to Trump, and Republican Congressman Peter King, who frequently appears on Fox News. At the inaugural ball, he got a glimpse of Fox News personality Sean Hannity.
Weatherspoon said she ended up alongside members of the Kennedy family during the Obama inauguration. At another point, she stood next to people from France.
“They were shocked that we as Americans were so joyous about our president and that we showed up,” she said.
Shea-Porter said the first Obama inauguration was “absolutely jubilant.” People were singing and playing instruments in the street. They didn’t dance because there wasn’t enough room.
It was bitter cold, and Shea-Porter, a newly elected congresswoman, shared a blanket with another Democrat and a Republican.
“I remember the Republican saying, 'This is how it could be.’ We all laughed,” she said.
Weatherspoon said Washington was overwhelmed by the turnout, and what she thought would be a 15-minute walk from her hotel to the Capitol building took about seven hours as they were rerouted to avoid crowds.
She, her husband and their New Hampshire friends got through the gates at Capitol Hill just as they were closing. She remembers being about 600 feet from Obama when he took the oath of office.
She said attending the event cost a few thousand dollars, including transportation, hotel and meals. Four years later, she gave away her ticket to the second Obama inauguration, believing that everyone should have a chance to attend.
For that reason, she would not attend this inauguration, even if a pandemic and violence were not factors. But that doesn’t mean there’s not a spot on her wall for a memento from today’s event.
“I just want the invitation,” she said.