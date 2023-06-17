President Biden travels to Philadelphia

President Joe Biden turns towards a cheering crowd during a labor union event at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on Saturday. 

 TOM BRENNER/REUTERS

PHILADELPHIA -- President Joe Biden made his 2024 reelection pitch to union members in Philadelphia on Saturday in his first political rally since launching his campaign in April, aiming to shore up a key part of his political coalition and bolster support among white working-class voters.

The AFL-CIO, which includes 60 unions representing more than 12.5 million workers, endorsed Biden and his running mate Vice President Kamala Harris this week -- the earliest it has ever made an endorsement in a presidential election -- and hosted Saturday's event.