State Sen. Martha Fuller Clark had said she would stay out of the 2020 Democratic primary scrap — but on Thursday, announced her endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden.
Fuller Clark, who has served in the state legislature since 1990, said Thursday that the events in Iran over the past week, and the reaction of President Donald Trump, convinced her to voice her support for Biden.
"There's no one else who's running--and I admire everyone who's running--who has that kind of background on the international stage," Fuller Clark said. Staying neutral no longer seemed like the most responsible choice, even as a leader of the state Democratic party.
"I've always believed that as vice chair of the Democratic party, I should be supporting all Democrats, and I shouldn't be choosing winners and losers," she said. "But this is a very different election than elections in the past."
Fuller Clark, of Portsmouth, is the vice chair of the state Democratic party and a major donor to Democratic campaigns in New Hampshire. She served as a co-chair of former President Barack Obama's 2008 campaign. Fellow '08 co-chair Ned Helms has also endorsed Biden. The two other co-chairs have endorsed Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
In the run-up to the 2016 primary, Fuller Clark stayed neutral, but endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont after he won the primary. She wanted to represent the will of New Hampshire voters, she said, but this election is different.
"What's more important is we get behind the most qualified individual to pull the country together and defeat Trump," she said. "He's going to be tough to beat."
