With President Trump ahead in Florida Tuesday evening, former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign sounded a note of pessimism about its chances in the key battleground state.
The race was neck-and-neck in pivotal North Carolina. Trump had 2.6 million votes to 2.5 million for Trump at 10:25 p.m.
The two split the early states to be projected, with Trump expected to win Indiana, Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Arkansas, West Virginia, South Dakota and North Dakota, according to Edison Research.
Biden was projected to win Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Connecticut, Maryland, Colorado, Delaware and New Mexico.
In New Hampshire, Biden opened up an early and big lead in New Hampshire voting while awaiting results from other battleground states.
Late Tuesday night, Reuters reported that Trump was narrowly leading in Florida, while other competitive swing states, such as Georgia and North Carolina, remained up in the air.
Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee went to Trump and Massachusetts, Vermont and Virginia to Biden, according to projections by television networks and Edison Research.
In New Hampshire, Biden led 57%-41% with about 15% of the vote counted. Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen had just under 2% of the vote.
The former vice president crushed Trump in key wards in Concord, Claremont, Dover and Lebanon, and was victorious in some towns Trump won in 2016, such as Ashland.
Trump’s victories included wins in Seabrook, a ward in Laconia and the Seacoast town of Newington. The two candidates tied in the small town of Carroll, with 266 votes apiece.
There were still a lot of votes left to count, however, including in large Hillsborough and Rockingham County towns where Trump was expected to do well such as Derry, Londonderry, Merrimack and Hudson.
New Hampshire figured in the presidential campaign conversation but unlike some past recent elections, it certainly did not get top billing. During the 2020 campaign, President Trump visited the state twice for rallies in Manchester, the final one just nine days before the election.
Polls consistently showed Biden had a comfortable lead in New Hampshire but Trump campaign officials maintained they could win here and the president was determined to avenge his narrow defeat to Hillary Clinton here in 2016.
“New Hampshire has been very important to this president,” Corey Lewandowski of Windham, Trump’s 2016 campaign manager, said during a recent interview.
But four years ago, Trump chose New Hampshire as his second-to-last stop on Election Eve before finishing his 2016 campaign with a rally in Michigan.
Democratic nominee Clinton returned to campaign in New Hampshire on the Sunday before the 2016 election two days later.
In 2012, then-President Barack Obama returned to New Hampshire in the final weekend of that campaign, where an estimated 14,000 attended a rally behind the State House with former President Bill Clinton.
In 2020, Vice President Mike Pence hosted two rallies for the Trump campaign, one in Gilford in September and a second in Portsmouth last month.
Democratic nominee Biden was last in New Hampshire on the day of his embarrassing fifth-place showing in the first-in-the-nation primary last February.
Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris was most recently here last December before her own 2020 presidential campaign fizzled well before the New Hampshire vote.
The spouses, Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff, each visited the state twice during the fall campaign.
“I really don’t think personal visits by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were going to fundamentally alter the race here,” said GOP strategist Tom Rath, who endorsed Biden late last month.
“The Biden campaign obviously had some new opportunities to expand the map this time around so that’s why you saw the ticket campaigning during the final week in Georgia and Texas and not in New Hampshire,” Rath said.
While Biden continued to lead, New Hampshire remained one of the 15 or so “battleground” states where the Biden campaign spent the lion’s share of its money on TV advertising and get-out-the-vote activities.
Both campaigns dispatched many surrogates.
Eric and Donald J. Trump both made separate visits in the final month, First Lady Melania Trump made her own New Hampshire stop as part of her “Be Best” White House campaign for children’s health.
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ala. and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem also made trips to the state for the Trump campaign as two potential Republican contenders for president in 2024.
2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls and Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., made visits for the Biden-Harris ticket this fall.