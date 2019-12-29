PETERBOROUGH — Former Vice President Joe Biden said Sunday he wants to bring people together if he’s elected President, though he’ll have to get through a tough primary first.
“If we can’t bring this country together then we can’t do anything,” said Biden, who has been considered the front runner for much of the race.
Biden spoke to hundreds of supporters in Peterborough’s town hall auditorium on Sunday afternoon. The campaign did not supply a crowd size count, but there were easily 500 people in the auditorium and balcony.
Biden stayed focused, mixing stories from his childhood and past campaigns in with his talking points and answers to questions from those in attendance. He made fun of himself for going too long on some answers.
Biden is campaigning to reinforce President Barack Obama’s gains with the Affordable Care Act, to bring the United States back into the Paris climate agreement, and to restore a sense of decency and honor he says has been lost under President Donald Trump.
“This President and this administration have walked away from that,” Biden said.
All the same, Biden said he wants to work with Republicans to build a consensus, get things done and restore unity to the country.
“I don’t think it’s naive at all to talk about uniting the country,” Biden said.
Biden said despite the Republican attacks on him and his family, he is ready to set that aside as President for the good of the country.
“It’s not about me; it’s about you. Presidents should not hold grudges,” he said. “It’s going to be hard, but I’ve gotten a lot of hard things done before.”
Biden said the time is right for sensible tax increases to pay for more access to health care, a cleaner environment, and building a better economy for the middle class.
“I’ve never been more optimistic in my whole life than I have been for the prospects of this country,” he said.
On health care, Biden contrasts himself with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren who both call for a Medicare for All option. Biden said Medicare for All is too expensive, costing an estimated $30 trillion over 10 years. Biden wants $750 billion over 10 years to strengthen the Affordable Care Act.
“I pay for everything I call for, and it will still reduce the deficit in the process,” he said.
Biden said the key to fighting climate change is a strong foreign policy. While Biden wants the U.S. to get to net zero emissions by 2050, he said they won’t mean much without the rest of the world coming along.
“If we solved every one of our problems, we’re only 15 percent of the problem; 85 percent of the problem is over there in the rest of the world,” he said.
When asked about gun violence, Biden said he wants to reinstate the assault weapons ban from the 1990s, and that he wants to overturn the legal exemptions that gun manufacturers enjoy that keep them from being sued.
Asked about a potential running mate, Biden said he wants someone who can step into the presidency on day one if needed, and someone to whom he can delegate responsibility. He also wants someone with whom he shares ideals, but who can disagree with him.
“There are a lot of people who are qualified,” he said.
