NASHUA – A defiant Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden insisted he did fine in Iowa but signaled he needed a much better outcome in the first-in-the-nation primary Tuesday.
“I need your help. I am asking for your help. Look me over,” Biden said to an overflow crowd of supporters at a Girl’s Inc. rally here Tuesday.
“Like my mother said hope springs eternal. We are not giving up; we are not giving up.”
During an interview, the former vice president and three-time presidential candidate insisted a win in the first-in-the-nation primary isn’t essential but agreed he must be in the hunt of all the first four events in Iowa, NH, Nevada and South Carolina.
“No I don’t think I have to win here; I have to do well here,” Biden said.
“Look, I view the first four as a gate, you know what I mean, the two primaries, two caucuses. I think I have to be competitive in all of them and if we do I think we’ll be good.”
The return of the battered, former frontrunner Biden to New Hampshire served as a big subplot as all but two of the 10 major Democratic candidates fanned across the state with a week to make the closing argument.
Vermont Senator and 2016 New Hampshire primary campaign winner Bernie Sanders began his final week of campaigning here Tuesday night with a rally at Hampshire Hills Athletic Club in Milford.
The campaign added a second event, a 10:30 p.m. “response” Tuesday to President Trump’s state-of-the-union speech that Sanders will give at the Currier Museum of Art Auditorium in Manchester.
Buttigieg again declares Iowa victory
Early Tuesday morning, former South Bend, Ind. Pete Buttigieg won the endorsement of Nashua Mayor James Donchess.
He once again declared victory in Iowa as the first results showed with 62 percent that he barely edged Sanders for the delegate count.
“We have taken our place in the front of this race to replace the current President of the United States,” Buttigieg said at a town hall in Laconia Tuesday night.
Buttigieg also hosted a rally at the Rex Theatre in Manchester along with events in Hampton, Portsmouth, and Concord.
Mass. Sen. Elizabeth Warren kicked off her final week with a rally in Keene and told reporters “we’re in the top three” and got what she wanted out of Iowa.
“I'm gonna fight and I'm gonna win," she said.
Warren talked about uniting the party and made reference to the rift between Sanders and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.
"We have to have a united party. We can’t have a repeat of 2016," she said.
Minn. Sen. Amy Klobuchar began her day in Concord before taking the campaign to events in Portsmouth and Nashua later Tuesday.
“We need to have a showing that this isn’t just about who has the biggest bank account or who is the best known. This is about a candidate who can heal and unite this nation,” Klobuchar said.
“You have so many times picked candidates that maybe people didn’t expect and that is because you have that fine ability to come and listen and take the time, study and make decision on your own regardless of what is on the airwaves.”
New York businessman Andrew Yang held three town hall forums and Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard had a forum in Litchfield while former Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick finished up a weeklong tour with a forum at the University of New Hampshire.
Patrick lectures rivals
"One candidate is calling the results into question because he apparently didn’t do well. Another is declaring victory without any votes being confirmed,” Patrick said referring to Biden and Buttigieg. “The way to beat Donald Trump isn’t to act like Donald Trump. Our party and our country deserve better."
Billionaire businessman and environmentalist Tom Steyer spent Tuesday in Nevada and begins his NH campaigning Wednesday with several events including a town hall style forum at To Share Brewing Co. in Manchester.
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo, spent earlier this week in the state and returns Thursday for a house party in Brentwood and a town hall forum with three other candidates at Saint Anselm College.
Despite the distraction of Iowa results delayed by a day, Tuesday offered one clean day of grass roots campaigning as the next four evenings are taken up with joint candidate forums, a debate and a must-attend NH Democratic Party fundraiser.
The first tracking poll from Suffolk University for Boston media outlets had Sanders out in front with 24 percent followed by Biden with 17.8 percent, Warren with 12.8 percent and Buttigieg with 11 percent.
Klobuchar led the second tier with 6.2 percent, Gabbard had 5.4 percent, Steyer had 4 percent, Yang was at 3.4 percent while Patrick and Bennet were both under 1 percent. The poll found 12 percent were undecided but more than 40 percent said they could change their mind before Tuesday’s vote.
During his Nashua rally, Biden shrugged off a heckler who objected to Biden saying “character is on the ballot this time.”
“How can you talk about character?” the heckler shouted at Biden before many of the candidate‘s followers drowned him out with a “We want Joe” chant.
The candidate said Trump supporters have dogged him at events throughout the country.
“This is the reason why I am running. We have to stop this,” Biden said calling the protesters a “tiny minority.”
“I don’t believe this is who we are.”
Later, Biden said Trump’s preoccupation with his campaign has helped underline the campaign’s theme that it stands the best chance of knocking off an incumbent President if Biden wins the Democratic nomination.
“I don’t think so. It has actually helped me; it has sort of made the point,” Biden said.
Biden didn’t ignore the Iowa outcome which showed Biden finished out of the top three.
“We had a good night in Iowa. I know you think that is silly but everything we can feel is good," Biden said.
Biden National Press Secretary Symone Sanders said it would be “up to the voters” to decide if this will be Iowa’s last kickoff caucus to the presidential nomination system.
“This process has been compromised,” Sanders said, flatly denying the Biden campaign was considering any legal action.
Adam Green with the Progressive Choice Campaign Committee that favors Warren said Biden’s fall was the big story out of Iowa.
“There are a couple things that are clear, despite the mess. One is that a big loser last night was Joe Biden. By everybody's numbers, he's likely in fourth and that is nothing that you expect from an establishment front runner,” Green said.
“So for all the people out there who are thinking about electability, and think that he has this veil of invincibility, that is clearly punctured."
Biden hits Sanders, Warren on Medicare for All
During his 20-minute of remarks, Biden fired shots at Democratic rivals such Sanders and Warren for promoting a government-run, Medicare for All health plan.
“We need a president who knows the worst thing you can do for people who are struggling with health care is to dismantle the Affordable Care Act,” Biden said.
He declared himself the only candidate to get a health care reform bill through Congress.
“Look, Bernie has talked about a single payer health care system in the country for 30 years now; hasn’t moved it in an inch. Matter of fact the last two Vermont governors have endorsed me,” Biden said.
Former Ambassador Terry Shumaker said despite the Iowa stumble, Biden is well-positioned for a breakthrough here.
“I think our support is solid and underestimated,” Shumaker said.
Bill Shaheen, husband of U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, was a late endorser of Biden.
“We can’t afford to get this wrong; that’s why I waited so long. You have to vote with your head not your heart on this one. Joe Biden has an unsurpassed record of public service and this is a race between good or evil,” said Shaheen referring to Trump.
Union Leader Reporter Josie Grove and Correspondents Kimberly Houghton, Kimberley Haas and Damien Fisher contributed to this report.