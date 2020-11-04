WILMINGTON, Del., Nov 4 (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said the results of the election may not be known until Wednesday morning or later but he is optimistic of the outcome.
Wednesday, November 04, 2020
WILMINGTON, Del., Nov 4 (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said the results of the election may not be known until Wednesday morning or later but he is optimistic of the outcome.
Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Democrat Jeanne Shaheen won a third six-year term in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, beating out a challenge from a Republican who moved to New Hampshire two years ago and ran as a Washington outsider.
Editorials
This year’s general election ballot presents the voter with a dilemma. We have wrestled with this year’s choices, as we imagine many voters have. Up and down the ticket we are faced with choices in political ideologies, personalities, backgrounds and governing styles.
A key to the Granite State’s continued success may be found in its state Senate, where enough conservative Republicans have held on even in their current minority status.
Who should you vote for? Take our quiz and find out.For entertainment purposes only, please do your due diligence before voting.
