Top advisers to President Biden are planning a 2024 battleground strategy that fully invests in North Carolina, while mounting an early challenge in the increasingly Republican domain of Florida, home to two of his top rivals.

The strategy - which has been briefed to donors in recent weeks and has been signaled in early television advertising buys by the Democratic National Committee - comes as the party and Biden's team make plans to focus most of their organizing and spending energy on the states that Biden won in 2020.

