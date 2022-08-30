President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden speaks at Max S. Hayes High School in Cleveland on July 6, 2022.  

 Daniel Lozada/Bloomberg

President Joe Biden is kicking off a travel stretch intended to save the Democratic Party's majorities in Congress with visits to two pivotal states that will provide an early test of his political clout ahead of November's midterm elections.

Over the next week, Biden will make three visits to Pennsylvania and one to Wisconsin -- both states with competitive Senate and gubernatorial races. It's part of a series of upcoming trips White House aides say are designed to promote Biden's achievements and contrast his record with Republicans.