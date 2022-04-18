President Joe Biden will travel to Portsmouth on Tuesday to discuss how billions of dollars included in the bipartisan infrastructure law will be used to rebuild the country’s ports and waterways, the White House announced Monday.
Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at the New Hampshire Port Authority, 555 Market St., Tuesday around 2:45 p.m., White House officials said in a release.
Biden is heading to Portsmouth to “discuss the unprecedented investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will Build a Better America and improve the country’s ports and waterways,” according to a White House advisory.
“The President will highlight how these investments will strengthen supply chains, keep goods moving to help lower prices for working families, and enable the U.S. to compete globally,” the advisory said.
Portsmouth officials announced Market St. will be closed from Deer St. to Submarine Way (the location of USS Albacore) from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday due to Biden’s visit.
Portsmouth Harbor handles approximately 3.5 million tons and nearly $2 billion of cargo a year, the White House said. An $18.2 million project was completed earlier this month by the US Army Corps of Engineers to widen the harbor’s turning basin, according to the White House.
New Hampshire GOP Chairman Stephen Stepanek said this fall voters will remember who is to blame for issues like rising inflation.
“Suffering from pain at the pump, skyrocketing costs for everyday goods, and real wages decreasing, Granite Staters know that Joe Biden, Maggie Hassan, and Chris Pappas have failed them,” said Stepanek in a statement. “Workers and families know who to blame for Democrats’ failures, and this November, voters will elect Republicans to usher in commonsense policies that will actually deliver results for Granite Staters.”
New Hampshire Democratic Party Communications Director David Pourshoushtari said local Democrats are “thrilled” to welcome Biden back to the Granite State.
“While Republicans are focused on tax hikes and raising health care premiums, President Biden and Democrats are laser-focused on creating jobs, lowering costs, and improving our nation’s infrastructure like our roads, bridges, ports, and high speed internet,” Pourshoushtari said in a statement.
Biden last visited New Hampshire in November, when he traveled to Woodstock the day after signing the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal.
First lady Jill Biden traveled to Portsmouth in July 2021 as part of the administration’s “America’s Back Together” tour celebrating the progress the U.S. has made against COVID-19.