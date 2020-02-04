Biden to NH: 'I need your help'

NASHUA – A defiant Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden insisted he did fine in Iowa but signaled he needs a better outcome in the first-in-the-nation primary Tuesday.
“I need your help. I am asking for your help. Look me over,” Biden said to an overflow crowd of supporters at a Girl’s Inc. rally here.
“Like my mother said hope springs eternal. We are not giving up; we are not giving up.”
The former vice president shrugged off a heckler who objected to Biden saying “character is on the ballot this time.”
“How can you talk about character?” the heckler shouted at Biden before many of the candidate‘s followers drowned him out with a “We want Joe” chant.
The candidate said Trump supporters have dogged him at events throughout the country.
“This is the reason why I am running. We have to stop this,” Biden said calling the protesters a “tiny minority.”
“I don’t believe this is who we are.”
Biden didn’t ignore the Iowa outcome which appeared to show the former vice president and three time presidential candidate finished out of the money.
“We had a good night I Iowa. I know you think that is silly but everything we can feel is good," Biden said.
Earlier, National Press Secretary Symone Sanders said it would be “up to the voters” to decide if this will be Iowa’s last kickoff caucus to the presidential nomination system.
“This process has been compromised,” Sanders said, flatly denying the Biden campaign was considering any legal action.
During his 20-minute of remarks, Biden fired shots at Democratic rivals such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren for promoting a government-run, Medicare for All health plan.
“We need a president who knows the worst thing you can do for people who are struggling with health care is to dismantle the Affordable Care Act,” Biden said.
He declared himself the only candidate to get a health care reform bill through Congress.
“Look, Bernie has talked about a single payer health care system in the country for 30 years now; hasn’t moved it in an inch; matter of fact the last two Vermont governors have endorsed me,” Biden said.
Former Ambassador Terry Shumaker said Biden is well-positioned for a breakthrough here.
“I think our support is solid and underestimated,” Shumaker said.
Bill Shaheen, husband of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, decided late to back Biden.
"We can't afford to get this wrong that's why I took so long. This is a choice between good or evil," Shaheen said referring to Trump.
On Tuesday morning, former South Bend, Ind. Pete Buttigieg won the endorsement of Nashua Mayor James Donchess and continued his claim of being a victor in Iowa.
“We considered it aa victory to come from where we did,” Buttigieg told reporters.
Mass. Sen. Elizabeth Warren hosted a rally in Keene while Minn. Sen. Amy Klobuchar began her day in Concord before taking it to events in Portsmouth and Nashua later Tuesday.
Sanders will begin his final week of campaigning here Tuesday night with a rally at Hampshire Hills Athletic Club in Milford.
The campaign also added a second event, a 10:30 p.m. “response” to President Trump’s state-of-the-union speech that Sanders will give at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester.