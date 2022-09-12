U.S. President Joe Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden attends a wreath-laying ceremony to honor victims of the September 11, 2001, attacks at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., September 11, 2022. 

 CHERISS MAY/REUTERS

In Wilkes-Barre, Pa., recently, President Biden excoriated "MAGA Republicans" who refuse to condemn political violence. In Philadelphia two days later, he said they have pushed American democracy to the brink. And in Pittsburgh, he told union workers that anyone who refuses to accept the outcome of a democratic election is not a patriot.

So began midterm campaign season for Biden, whose three visits to Pennsylvania in a single week reflect how sharply the White House is focused on keeping Democratic control of the Senate. Biden traveled last week to Wisconsin and Ohio, hitting two more Senate battlegrounds, and many more such trips are expected.