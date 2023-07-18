FILE PHOTO: President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive to Washington from weekend at Camp David

WASHINGTON - Movie mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg, who is advising Joe Biden on his re-election campaign, says he sees opportunity in what many consider to be the U.S. President's biggest vulnerability in the 2024 presidential race - his age.

Biden, a Democrat who turned 80 in November, is already the oldest Oval Office occupant, and will be 86 before a second term ends.