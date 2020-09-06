Primary voters in both parties on Tuesday will decide competitive races, picking winners who a short eight weeks later will try to thwart the reelection bids of Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, and U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and U.S. Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster, all Democrats.
Secretary of State Bill Gardner, the longest-serving state elections chief in the country, said Friday he has never been less certain about how many will cast ballots, because of how dramatically COVID-19 has altered the landscape.
“It will only be a guess,” said Gardner, who intends to take a specific “stab” at a forecast on Labor Day after he reviews updated counts on how many absentee ballots have been returned in advance of the in-person vote.
“There’s no precedent for this, and all our historic trends we’ve always looked at have to be set aside.”
The most absentee ballots previously cast in any state primary before was 9,270 in 2016, followed closely by 9,166 in 2018.
By week’s end, at least 68,000 had returned their absentee ballots either by mail or in person to city and town officials.
New Hampshire voters have been allowed to cast absentee ballots in state elections since 1958.
Over the past several decades, the number of absentee primary voters has ranged from a low of 2.7% to a high of nearly 4.9% in 2016.
“The absentee total, whatever it comes in at, 80,000 or even if it’s less than that, will just dwarf anything we’ve ever seen,” Gardner said.
“What we also don’t know is who are those absentee voters? Are they dedicated Democrats and Republicans who always vote every two years or are a good chunk them new people, those who usually don’t bother with state primaries, but are motivated because of the pandemic and our national politics? We don’t know.”
Gardner said he believes at least 200,000 will take ballots Tuesday.
The last time that many people voted in a September primary during a presidential election year was in 1992, when more than 212,000 voted.
“I’d be very surprised if it’s under 200,000 while recognizing that’s still a big number,” Gardner said.
The 1992 vote also fell on the day after Labor Day.
“Many back then predicted the holiday would depress turnout, and some said New Hampshire should consider moving its primary up to June like other states had,” Gardner recalled. “The results sort of ended that talk.”
The 1992 election also was one of only two times in the past 30 years that the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, in that case ex-State Rep. Arnie Arnesen of Concord, refused to pledge to veto a broad-based tax.
In this primary race for governor, Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky of Concord has refused to take that pledge. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, of Concord, has taken it.
New Hampshire’s turnout in November elections swells every four years thanks to the presidential race.
But the biggest September primary turnouts of the 21st century have come in non-presidential years, Gardner said.
The largest of those was in 2018, when 228,262 voted.
“I think one factor is when there isn’t a presidential race, these state primaries get more attention. They aren’t competing with the top of the ticket for attention, and more voters are moved to take part,” Gardner said.
Another conclusion he already has formed about Tuesday is that more will take Democratic ballots than Republican ones.
That happened in 2018, when 126,474 voted Democratic, compared to 100,590 who voted in the GOP primary.
“You’ve got this competitive race for governor, three pretty vigorous primaries for Executive Council and three State Senate seats where incumbents aren’t running again,” Gardner said.
“That’s a lot of down-ballot competition, and as we’ve seen in the past, this can boost a party’s turnout.”
Gardner said state officials have heard from several voters who said they cast an absentee ballot already but now want to vote in person, since the state’s number of COVID-19 cases has waned.
His advice? if you can, come to the polls first thing in the morning Tuesday.
“Our law states absentee ballots cannot be processed until one hour after the polls open. Once they are processed, even though they aren’t counted, that name is crossed off the checklist and you can’t vote in person,” Gardner said.