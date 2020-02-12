Billionaire and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg avoided the New Hampshire primary in his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.
But on Wednesday morning his campaign announced plans for a New Hampshire campaign office and staff and was running prominent ads on UnionLeader.com.
Those efforts followed personal calls from the candidate to three voters in the Coos County hamlet of Dixville Notch to secure write-ins -- and headlines -- in Tuesday's midnight primary vote.
“Our focus is on the general election, not the primary," said Ryan Mahoney, Bloomberg's New Hampshire state director, who until recently was Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig's chief of staff.
Mahoney said the announcement of the New Hampshire campaign launch was timed to the day after the state primary to capitalize on the lingering spotlight.
From a yet-to-be-leased base in Manchester or Concord, the Bloomberg campaign will start talking to voters and hiring staff, recruiting volunteers and building the infrastructure that could work on a general election campaign, Mahoney said.
The Trump campaign has been on the ground in New Hampshire for months, laying groundwork for November's general election. Meanwhile, Democratic candidates are taking off for primary contests elsewhere.
Mahoney said what exactly Bloomberg's campaign will do in New Hampshire depends a lot on how the race shakes out in coming months. Mahoney said he would be building a general election campaign.
If Bloomberg is not the Democratic nominee, Mahoney said he is unsure what will happen to New Hampshire staff and voter files acquired over the next few months, though they would somehow be used to try to defeat Trump.
“It’s a little unorthodox," Mahoney said.
Bloomberg was not on the New Hampshire ballot Tuesday, but he paid special attention to Dixville Notch, according to Les Otten, a co-owner of The Balsams Hotel.
Otten, a registered Republican, said Bloomberg was the only candidate who spoke to his twin concerns of the environment and the national debt. A friend who works as an adviser to Bloomberg arranged for the former mayor to call Otten and talk about the election.
Otten said Bloomberg asked whether anyone else in the community might be interested in hearing from him. Otten named two more Dixville Notch residents, who also got personal calls from Bloomberg.
Three calls, three write-in votes.
That kind of retail politicking is hard to do in 2020, Otten said, and doesn't scale. But he said he thought Bloomberg might be onto something with his unconventional approach.
"He has a group of people that are two or three steps ahead of his rivals," Otten said.