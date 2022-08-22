Bolduc camp condemns supporter with Confederate flag

The campaign of Republican Senate hopeful Don Bolduc condemned one of his supporters who rode right behind the ex-general's float during the Old Home Day parade in Londonderry Saturday carrying a Confederate flag.
One of Bolduc’s main rivals, ex-Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith, called it the latest example of Bolduc’s “erratic, loose-cannon candidacy.”
An antique military vehicle rode immediately after Bolduc’s float, bearing a Bolduc campaign sign and small Confederate and Gadsden flags alongside actual American flags.
The yellow Gadsden flag depicts a coiled, timber rattlesnake ready to strike, carries the “Don’t tread on me” motto and is often featured as a rallying cry for movements on the ideological left and right.
The Town of Londonderry criticized the incident in a statement that made no mention of Bolduc’s campaign.
“The town is aware that a vehicle participating in the parade displayed a small Confederate flag,” town officials said in a statement. “Parade organizers had no advance notice and only learned of this as the parade was starting, too late to intervene without disrupting the parade.
“The town condemns the Confederate flag in the strongest possible terms. Supporters of this symbol of racism, hate and treason will find no refuge in Londonderry, and the town will do everything it can to prevent such a disgraceful display in the future.”
Bolduc campaign spokesman Jimmy Thompson said the candidate also had no knowledge about the Confederate flag being deployed by a supporter.
“Neither the individual nor the vehicle was registered by the Bolduc campaign to participate in the Londonderry parade,” Thompson said in a statement. “By the time the general became aware of the flag, the parade was over. The general had a personal discussion with the gentleman about the flag and asked him to remove his campaign sign and he immediately complied.
“As someone who spent 33 plus years serving his country and 10 tours in Afghanistan fighting for freedom and liberating the oppressed, General Bolduc deplores any and all discrimination based on race, gender or anything else.”
Many residents said on social media and in interviews that they wished local officials had acted more quickly.
“As a resident of Londonderry, this is incredibly disturbing,” said Shelly Cross. “The notice from the town says they were made aware of the ‘small confederate flag’…’as the parade was starting, too late to intervene without disrupting the parade’; such a shameful statement and not good enough.”
Bolduc has been leading the latest polls among the five major Republican candidates, the winner in the Sept. 13 primary to go up against Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.
Two Bolduc rivals comment on issue
Smith has been a frequent critic of Bolduc’s during the race, accusing him of making rash statements he has walked back or altered.
“This is just the latest example of Don Bolduc's erratic, loose cannon candidacy. I imagine that most Granite Staters don't understand why the confederate flag is in a parade a thousand miles north of the Mason-Dixon,” Smith said.
“As a general, I'm sure he knows who won the war. I am the serious conservative who will beat Maggie Hassan in November.”
Bitcoin millionaire Bruce Fenton of Durham was the only other candidate who commented on the controversy.
“I defend free speech. I’m cautious of accusations of racism today because they more often increase division than understanding,” Fenton said.
In 2020, Bolduc lost the GOP nomination to Wolfeboro trial lawyer Corky Messner who Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., soundly defeated in the general election.
During the last campaign, Newsweek reported Bolduc opposed the movement to change the names of military bases named after Confederate soldiers.
This name-changing campaign heated up after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
"And when people ask me, well, it's just a symbol of racism," Bolduc said. "No, it's not. It's a symbol of hope. It's a symbol of inspiration. It's a symbol of moving forward. It's a recognition of our history that we're not proud of, but we need to grow through and become stronger. That's what America is about."
In 2020, former President Trump had opposed congressional attempts to attach the base renaming controversy to a defense spending bill.