Bolduc camp condemns supporter with Confederate flag

Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc, right, is pictured atop his campaign float just before the start of Londonderry's Old Home Day parade. A Bolduc supporter rode closely behind the campaign carrying a Confederate flag.

The campaign of Republican Senate hopeful Don Bolduc condemned one of his supporters who rode right behind the ex-general's float during the Old Home Day parade in Londonderry Saturday carrying a Confederate flag.

One of Bolduc’s main rivals, ex-Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith, called it the latest example of Bolduc’s “erratic, loose-cannon candidacy.”