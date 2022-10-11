Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, said Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc can’t be trusted on whether if elected he would vote for a nationwide abortion ban. Bolduc said the decision rested with state legislators and in New Hampshire it was a “settled issue” with the state ban on legal abortion after 24 weeks. Joining Warmington outside New Hampshire Democratic Party headquarters were from left State Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton and House Deputy Democratic Leader Mary Jane Wallner of Concord.
Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc defended his personal and military record of supporting women Tuesday, insisting it’s Sen. Maggie Hassan who has failed New Hampshire families, voting for higher federal spending that has fueled record inflation.
Democratic Party leaders countered an hour later with their own news conference, insisting Bolduc cannot be trusted when he says he would oppose a nationwide ban on abortion.
A retired Army brigadier general, Bolduc, 60, said he started the first special operations program in Afghanistan with women as a part of that unit.
The Stratham resident said he backed all efforts that permit women soldiers to have the same combat roles as men.
“I was raised by a strong grandmother, a strong mother and I have been married to the strongest person I know for 33 and a half years, and that’s my wife, Sharon,” said Bolduc, flanked by about two dozen female supporters. “To think I do not support women, that I do not support our children, both girls and boys, is just not true.”
Bolduc said Hassan’s votes for more taxes and spending will leave some financially strapped families having to choose between “heating and eating” this winter.
“I will not let you down, but Maggie Hassan will,” Bolduc said.
During Bolduc’s event outside the State House, a few Democratic activists held signs that read, “Bolduc: Not for Women, Not for NH.”
“I am tired of the lying. I am tired of people supporting the lying,” said Bolduc, adding he has never endorsed a national abortion ban and if elected he would vote against one.
“I have done more in 36 hours than she has done in 36 weeks on the campaign trail,” he said.
Hassan, 64, said she doesn’t believe Bolduc either.
“Don Bolduc is trying to mislead New Hampshire women about his long and extreme record of fighting to take away their most fundamental freedoms. It’s not going to work,” Hassan said in a statement. “Bolduc’s record makes clear that he would be a clear yes vote for a nationwide abortion ban.”
State-level decision
The Women for Bolduc event came after an outcry that greeted a Bolduc comment on abortion rights he had made at his Auburn town hall forum last week.
Bolduc said abortion policy making belongs to “these gentlemen right here,” referring to male state legislators in attendance.
State Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Concord, said the Republican men running the Legislature the last two years gave women a ban on abortions after 24 weeks and blocked family planning grants for Planned Parenthood and other providers that operate abortion clinics.
“Frankly, I find this insulting,” Whitley said.
Bolduc said he did not imply that only men have this authority.
“The Legislature will make these decisions, male and female,” Bolduc said to applause after he embraced state Rep. Mary Mayville, R-Merrimack, a mother of four and a retired Air Force colonel.
Bolduc’s campaign released what it called a “partial list” of the Women for Bolduc Coalition with nearly 100 names, including several Republican legislators and two-time congressional candidate Lynne Blankenbeker, a retired Navy captain.
“As a woman who has seen firsthand oppression of women in other countries, I want a leader who will fight for national defense to ensure all Americans will enjoy equal protection, free from oppression, and unlimited opportunity. It’s time to vote for experience where it counts,” Blankenbeker said.
For the first time, Hassan and Bolduc will speak separately at the same event, a luncheon forum today (Wednesday)sponsored by the Nashua Chamber of Commerce at Nashua Community College.
The Mount Washington Valley Economic Council is sponsoring the first face-to-face debate between Bolduc and Hassan, scheduled for next Tuesday in Center Conway.