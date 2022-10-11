Bolduc defends his support for women
At an event outside the State House Tuesday, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc said he has a long record of supporting women.

Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc defended his personal and military record of supporting women Tuesday, insisting it’s Sen. Maggie Hassan who has failed New Hampshire families, voting for higher federal spending that has fueled record inflation.

Democratic Party leaders countered an hour later with their own news conference, insisting Bolduc cannot be trusted when he says he would oppose a nationwide ban on abortion.

Leading Democrats say Bolduc can't be trusted
Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, said Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc can’t be trusted on whether if elected he would vote for a nationwide abortion ban. Bolduc said the decision rested with state legislators and in New Hampshire it was a “settled issue” with the state ban on legal abortion after 24 weeks. Joining Warmington outside New Hampshire Democratic Party headquarters were from left State Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton and House Deputy Democratic Leader Mary Jane Wallner of Concord.