Chuck Morse

Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Chuck Morse and Gov. Chris Sununu give an interview at the polls at Bedford High School on Tuesday.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

CONCORD — Retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc’s big lead in the polls for the U.S. Senate Republican nomination all but evaporated as he was locked in a very tight battle in Tuesday’s primary with state Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem.

The two top candidates took turns winning communities as the returns came in Tuesday night, with Morse taking the town of North Hampton and wards in Manchester and Concord while Bolduc won Merrimack, Fitzwilliam and Stratford.