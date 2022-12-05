U.S. Senate Republican nominee Don Bolduc of Stratham announced Monday he would run to become vice chairman of the Republican State Committee. Outgoing Chairman GOP State Chair Steve Stepanek said he does not think Bolduc would be a "good fit" for the party role.
U.S. Senate Republican nominee Don Bolduc of Stratham announced Monday he would run to become vice chairman of the Republican State Committee. Outgoing Chairman GOP State Chair Steve Stepanek said he does not think Bolduc would be a "good fit" for the party role.
U.S. Senate Republican nominee Don Bolduc of Stratham announced Monday he would run to become vice chairman of the Republican State Committee. Outgoing Chairman GOP State Chair Steve Stepanek said he does not think Bolduc would be a "good fit" for the party role.
Republican U.S. Senate nominee Don Bolduc of Stratham announced Monday he would run to become vice chairman of the Republican State Committee.
Defeated Republican U.S. Senate nominee Don Bolduc of Stratham is running to become vice chairman of the Republican State Committee when its members elect a new leadership team next month.
Two-term Chairman Steve Stepanek and Vice Chair Pamela Tucker confirmed Friday that they would not run again, following a midterm election in which voters reelected the all-Democratic congressional delegation.
“The last few weeks laid bare the need to change as a party,” Bolduc said in a statement. “We have to counter the misconceptions peddled by the other side while convincing voters the core beliefs of the GOP are the policies best suited for their needs and to bring back American strength.”
A retired brigadier general, Bolduc said in two U.S. Senate bids he motivated grassroots support, and therein lies the future of success for the GOP.
“We ran a bottom-up campaign the New Hampshire way. Modern-day politics have replaced accountability and open dialogue with million-dollar smear campaigns and dark money organizations,” Bolduc said. “We need to put people back into politics.”
During a telephone interview, Stepanek said his opinion is that Bolduc would not be a good fit in the party leadership role.
“I don’t believe Don Bolduc can bring people together. The party leaders have to be able to work with all factions, and I see General Bolduc as alienating a lot of people,” Stepanek said.
As chairman and vice chair in 2022, Stepanek and Tucker were neutral in all GOP primaries.
Now that he’s stepping down, Stepanek lamented the national Democratic Party strategy to spend nearly $5 million to help convince Republicans to nominate Bolduc for Senate and Bob Burns of Pembroke for the 2nd Congressional District seat.
Gov. Chris Sununu had endorsed outgoing Senate President Chuck Morse of Salem and Keene Mayor George Hansel in the Republican primaries that Bolduc and Burns won.
“Don Bolduc did a great job getting through the primary, but he had no organization, no money, no real ground game, and he said some crazy things,” Stepanek said.
While the GOP lost all three federal races last month, Sununu won a fourth term, and the entire Legislature and Executive Council stayed in Republican hands.
The elected delegates to the Republican State Convention will meet Jan. 28 at Salem High School to pick their leaders.
Some activists are openly encouraging Republican National Committeeman Chris Ager of Amherst to run to replace Stepanek as party leader.
Ager could not be reached for comment.
Bolduc is the first GOP candidate to surface for vice chairman but likely not the last.
Some Hillsborough County Republicans are privately encouraging Ryan Terrell of Nashua to step up.
Terrell was confirmed in 2021 as the first Black member on the state Board of Education.
The Executive Council backed Terrell’s nomination for the board two years after the previous council, led by Democrats, rejected him.
Democratic activists on social media treated Bolduc’s latest effort with disdain, alluding to controversies that may have contributed to his loss to Sen. Maggie Hassan by a much bigger margin than pre-election polls predicted.
“The election denying, kitty litter touting guy who wants to gut Social Security and Medicare, that tracks,” Kathy Slade, a Democratic activist, wrote on Twitter.
Through a spokesperson, Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley declined comment about Bolduc’s latest endeavor.
Party leaders in New Hampshire often avoid intramural power struggles that affect their rivals.
Stepanek said he plans to remain involved in party politics, and that stepping aside next month would allow him to be active in the 2024 presidential primary.
In 2016, Stepanek was a prominent supporter of Donald Trump’s campaign.
In turn, Trump twice embraced Stepanek’s leadership of the New Hampshire GOP.